Eerie Shyamalan horror hit Knock at the Cabin now streaming on Peacock

Horror fans assemble: Knock at the Cabin is finally available to stream online, with Peacock now the digital home of M. Night Shyamalan's latest movie.

Peacock is the streaming service of NBCUniversal, and with Universal Pictures producing Knock at the Cabin it was always assumed the movie would reach the platform eventually. Well, as of March 24, all subscribers can now stream the movie.

Knock at the Cabin is about a couple (Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Graff) and their adopted daughter (Kristin Cui), who are on holiday in a woodland cabin when four strangers (Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint) arrive and demand one of the members of the family is sacrificed to stop the world ending.

What ensues is a tight horror drama as the family tries to work out if these intruders are telling the truth and how to escape the situation, while the strangers try to plead their case with the family.

The latest movie from hit horror movie-maker M. Night Shyamalan (who also directed The Sixth Sense, Signs and Old), fans were out in force to see the movie when it came out in early February 2023, as it ended Avatar: The Way of Water's dominance at the top spot in the box office in the US.

On Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), the movie got a 67% critic score and 63% audience score, and in our own Knock at the Cabin review we awarded it three out of five stars, calling it an "effective, tension-filled ride".

Now that the movie is available on streaming, fans can enjoy the it from the comfort of their home. Peacock costs $4.99 per month for its Premium plan or $9.99 per month for Premium Plus, which means you don't have to sit through any ads. The platform also houses all new Universal movies, including Jurassic World: Dominion, Ambulance, The Northman and Candyman.

Outside the US, there's no word on a streaming release for Knock at the Cabin, but it's available to rent or buy on many digital storefronts, including Prime Video.

If you're planning to stream the new movie one evening, you might want to bookmark our Knock at the Cabin ending explainer to ensure you can get your head around the story.