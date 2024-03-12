EastEnders shares first glimpse of never-done-before storyline for Jay

EastEnders has unveiled a first look at a never done before storyline for Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) as they take on the London Marathon in memory of Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold).

The storyline will follow both characters through their training process and during the event itself as they continue to navigate their grief and honour Jay's wife Lola following her tragic death from a terminal brain tumour.

In the soap, Jay and Honey will be running the 26.2 mile course raising money for a cause important to Lola. However, in real life, Emma and Jamie will be participating in the race as private individuals on behalf of separate charities close to their hearts.

In a soap first, Emma and Jamie will both run parts of the event in character to film scenes live from the route on the day which will feature on the show. Separate from their soap alter egos, Emma will be running on behalf of BBC Children in Need, and Jamie will be running on behalf of Prostate Cancer UK.

Jay Brown and Honey Mitchell will be running the London Marathon. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking on her involvement, Emma said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be taking part in this storyline and to be running the London Marathon for a second time. I’m thrilled to be running on behalf of BBC Children In Need, an amazing organisation that does so much for kids across the UK.

"Their projects and initiatives enrich the lives of so many children, and I’m proud to be fundraising to support that incredible work. EastEnders is so synonymous with London, and it will be a first time for me as an actor that I’ll be able to break that fourth wall as Jamie and I act out our scenes amongst the other runners as we race across the capital in this landmark event. I can’t wait!”

Jamie Borthwick commented: “I’m so honoured to be taking part in the London Marathon. EastEnders is a London show, and as far as I’m aware, we’ve never shown it before on screen so I’m really excited to be a part of it, although I swore I would never run it again after the last time!

"I’ll be running for Prostate Cancer UK because both my dad and my uncle have had the disease. Thankfully, they’re both cancer-free now and we’re all so grateful of the amazing work Prostate Cancer UK do to support people during their illness.”

Speaking on the storyline, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw said: “The London marathon is a landmark occasion in the capital, and therefore we’re thrilled to celebrate our city and offer our viewers a never-before-seen glimpse of the momentous day through the characters of Jay and Honey as they take part in the event.

"Lola’s death had a profound effect on the residents of Walford and this storyline will follow her loved ones as they continue to come to terms with her death and honour her legacy.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.