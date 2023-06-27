Graham Norton to host iconic game show Wheel of Fortune in huge ITV reboot

Graham Norton is at the helm of the new Wheel of Fortune, which is set to return to ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

The iconic game show returns to the UK with a series of 8 hour-long episodes, each one seeing some brave new contestants taking on the Wheel and trying to solve word puzzles, in the hope they'll take home some impressive prizes.

The UK edition of the iconic Wheel of Fortune game show originally ran between 1988 and 2001 and was hosted by Nicky Campbell, Bradley Walsh, John Leslie and Paul Hendy during its run.

Now it's back, joining other upcoming game show reboot Deal or No Deal, so there's plenty of classic game show nostalgia for fans to look forward to over the coming months.

An official teaser from ITV says: "In this thrilling game of skill and luck, the turn of the wheel secures a cash value before they pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle.

"For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle they win multiples of that amount. The pressure is on as they could lose everything at a spin of a wheel which contains ‘bankrupts’ and ‘lose a turn’ and the contestants' entire winnings could be wiped out.

"In addition to cash, they can also win some impressive prizes which are added to their cash pot to help them reach the bonus round. Everything is up for grabs but only one lucky contestant will get the chance to add big money to their cash pot and see if they can take it home."

Graham Norton is best known for his iconic self-titled chat show on BBC One. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking about hosting, TV legend Graham Norton said: "I’m beyond excited to be bringing such an iconic American show to a new British audience. My first ever TV job was a game show on ITV so this feels like coming full circle. You might even call it a wheel!"

While Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, at ITV added: "We are thrilled to have the much loved Graham Norton bringing this iconic game show to our viewers. Anything can happen on the spin of a wheel, it is going to be so much fun."

A release date will be confirmed in due course but Wheel of Fortune is set to return to our screens at some point in 2024.