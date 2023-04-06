Emmerdale fans amazed by Charles' SHOCK transformation

Move over Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), there's another bad boy in Emmerdale in the form of Vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin)!

Emmerdale fans were stunned by Charles' unexpected character transformation as he issued a sinister threat to Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) during last night's episode (Wednesday, April 5).

Recently Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) confessed to Charles that he was the one who ran over Alex with his car.

Charles was arrested for the hit and run, but when he learned from his solicitor that Alex had woken up from his coma, he vowed to Billy and his wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) that he would speak to Alex to try and clean up the mess he'd made.

The vicar waited by Alex's bedside as he came round from his coma. But it wasn't long before Alex threatened to tell the police that Billy had hit him and would go to prison for a very long time.

"The only time he gets to play dad will be in the visiting room," he warned.

Charles planned to seek revenge on Alex Moore for his trail of destruction. (Image credit: ITV)

Already furious that Alex tried to destroy his family by using his daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter), Charles urged the ex-con to do the right thing and disappear for good.

Alex refused and decided to add more gas to the fire by taunting Charles about his 'relationship' with Naomi.

"What you gonna do? You're the man of the cloth, doing God's work," Alex said.

Charles removed his collar and issued Alex with a dark threat, telling him: "I'm gonna help you make the right choices, Alex."

A panicked Alex apologised for all of his wrongdoings as Charles closed the blinds to his hospital room.

Charles has already threatened Alex before for trying to destroy his family. (Image credit: ITV)

Refusing to listen to Alex's claims that he wanted to change, Charles decided to take matters into his own hands.

"I'm a father first and a vicar second. It will always be in that order," before he smacked Alex's hand and gave him an ominous warning. "Don't try and talk yourself out of this. You're a snake. And there's only one way of ending a snake."

A frightened Alex promised to not say anything, while Charles asked God for forgiveness for what he was about to do.

Desperate for Charles not to kill him, Alex told him that he would do anything he wanted.

"You try and ruin anything for them, and I will end you, understand me? You'll disappear. Find a rock and crawl under it, and you'll stay there for good," Charles threatened. Will Alex listen to Charles and leave for good?

Fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Charles' sudden dark side...

Oh Charles 👀 that’s quite possibly the most interesting you’ve ever been ! 💀 #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/MRluuQVsRoApril 5, 2023 See more

Uncle Charles.... why am I liking this dark-side to him? 🫣🫣🫣🏃🏾‍♀️ #EmmerdaleApril 5, 2023 See more

Oh dam I love a seriousl Charles #emmerdale @KevMathurin pic.twitter.com/Ouj1mrcD2ZApril 5, 2023 See more

Well I am absolutely loving this new side of Charles! 👍 Kevin Mathurin as the next James Bond please. 🙂 #EmmerdaleApril 5, 2023 See more

Now I like Charles!! 😊🔥#emmerdaleApril 5, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.