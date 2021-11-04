'Emmerdale' fans baffled after no one in the village seems to notice SHOCK death

Kim was one of the few villagers to bother going to Andrea's funeral.

Emmerdale said a sad farewell to Andrea Tate in last night's episode, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that none of the village residents seem to be that bothered about her demise.

Wednesday evening's episode saw Andrea's memorial get underway after she was murdered in Survival Week by village killer, Meena Jutla.

Poor Andrea happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time during Priya and Ellis's survival challenge last month and saw Meena trying to drown Vicitoa after she had fallen down a waterfall, instead of trying to pull her to safety.

Andrea was killed by Meena during the HOP survival challenge. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans of the soap will know that this isn't the first time that Meena has got blood on her hands, having previously killed her best friend and also village teenager, Leanna.

But while her attempts to bump off Victoria didn't go to plan, Andrea signed her own death warrant by seeing killer Meena in action and ended up becoming her next victim after a terrifying game of cat and mouse in the maze.

As with Leanna's funeral, Meena made sure she was at Andrea's memorial to revel in the heartache she had caused, but while Andrea's secret killer might have made it to the funeral not many other villagers seemed to bother.

Where are all the mourners? 'Emmerdale' fans notice not many villagers turned up to say goodbye to Andrea. (Image credit: ITV)

Apart from Kim Tate, who had an ongoing feud with Andrea, and her boyfriend Will, who was only there for a bit of moral support, the only real family at the memorial were Andrea's daughter, Millie, and her mother, Hazel, who arrived in the village only minutes before the service started.

A familiar face - Andrea's mum, Hazel, is played by former Coronation Street actress Kate Anthony. (Image credit: ITV)

Andrea's business partner, Leyla, was also there, as well as her vicar boyfriend, Charles, who was taking the service, but none of the other villagers appear to have really noticed that Andrea is even dead, let alone another find the time to pay their respects.

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment...

#Emmerdale Poor turn out for Andrea's memorial Ghost TownNovember 3, 2021 See more

I’d have thought there may be more people at the memorial #EmmerdaleNovember 3, 2021 See more

Watching Andrea’s memorial last night. I didn’t realise how little her death has effected the village. Might be the social distancing but not feeling the emotion 😕 #emmerdaleNovember 4, 2021 See more

Fans also spotted that the actress playing Andra's mother, Hazel, has been seen in soapland before. The actress, Kate Anthony, will be familiar to viewers for her role as Molly Dobbs' Auntie in Coronation Street called Pam Hobsworth.

The actress made 128 appearances in the role between 2008 and 2012 and has also appeared in shows like Doctors, Casualty, Holby City, and even EastEnders.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.