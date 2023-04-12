Emmerdale fans baffled by HUGE weather blunder

Emmerdale fans were confused by a huge weather blunder as random snow scenes kept popping up during last night's episode (Tuesday, April 11).

Recently in Emmerdale, fans were left gobsmacked by the shocking revelation that Caleb Milligan (William Ash) is Frank Tate's secret son. Not only that, but it was also revealed that nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) is Caleb's son — making him Frank Tate's grandson.

With Caleb being the long-lost son of Kim Tate's (Claire King) ex-husband Frank, Caleb believes that he is the rightful heir to Home Farm and Kim's hidden fortune, so Caleb and Nicky have been secretly working together to try and take everything Kim owns.

And the secret didn't stop there as it turned out that Nicky was actually gay and his engagement to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) was all part of their plan to snatch Gabby's share of the assets too.

Following the bombshell, Kim remains clueless about her business partner's secret identity and how he has been trying to build her trust to assure that her assets are safe, so that he is one step closer to taking Home Farm.

However, as the father and son duo kept having secret meetings to discuss their evil scheme in last night's episode, fans were distracted by the spontaneous weather — especially because there was heavy snowfall in April.

During the episode, we saw Caleb and Nicky discuss his scam relationship with Gabby outside in a snowstorm where Caleb pressured Nicky into keeping up the façade of being madly in love with Gabby, despite him struggling.

Later on, the pair met up again, but the snow had mysteriously disappeared and it was cloudy skies instead. After, Caleb bumped into his former flame Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) in the village where it was snowing heavily again.

Despite the fact the soap is filmed outside and so avoiding weather changes is near impossible, fans wasted no time in pointing out the blunder and joked about their confusion at the strange weather going on in Emmerdale...

