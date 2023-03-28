Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas SHOCKED as Nicky proposes

Nicky gets down on one knee to propose to Gabby Thomas!

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas gets engaged in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gabby Thomas and Nicky get in big trouble at Home Farm when they reveal that they're an item.

Given that Kim Tate expressly forbade them from getting together, she is furious.

While Gabby's mum and step mum, Bernice and Laurel, fire questions at the couple, Kim beetles off and comes back with termination papers for Nicky who's breached the terms of the permanent contract he recently signed.

In a bid to prove this is no fling, Nicky ends up proposing to Gabby, claiming that he's been waiting for the right time.

Later, Gabby can't believe her luck as she takes in her engagement ring and watches Nicky lovingly playing with her son Thomas.

As Kim takes in the scene of domestic bliss, she makes it clear she's not at all happy about the development.

Meanwhile, following last week's drama with Alex, Charles' predicament continues.

Emmerdale is on ITV from 7.30pm on weeknights