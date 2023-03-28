Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas SHOCKED as Nicky proposes
Airs Monday 3rd April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas gets engaged in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Gabby Thomas and Nicky get in big trouble at Home Farm when they reveal that they're an item.
Given that Kim Tate expressly forbade them from getting together, she is furious.
While Gabby's mum and step mum, Bernice and Laurel, fire questions at the couple, Kim beetles off and comes back with termination papers for Nicky who's breached the terms of the permanent contract he recently signed.
In a bid to prove this is no fling, Nicky ends up proposing to Gabby, claiming that he's been waiting for the right time.
Later, Gabby can't believe her luck as she takes in her engagement ring and watches Nicky lovingly playing with her son Thomas.
As Kim takes in the scene of domestic bliss, she makes it clear she's not at all happy about the development.
Meanwhile, following last week's drama with Alex, Charles' predicament continues.
Emmerdale is on ITV from 7.30pm on weeknights, see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!