Emmerdale spoilers: Village vicar Charles Anderson KILLS Alex Moore?

Alex is set upon by Charles when the vicar discovers his daughter's boyfriend is dodgy after all.

Emmerdale's vicar Charles Anderson snaps when Alex's evil true colours are revealed in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A nightmare is about to erupt for Charles Anderson.

And it's all down to Alex Moore, his daughter Naomi new bloke, who used to go out with Dawn.

(Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

Though Charles was initially super anti this Alex character, the vicar's gone full circle and is now routing for him and urging Alex to fight Dawn for custody of his kids Lucas and Clemmie.

But Charles is going to wish he'd trusted his instincts.

In the courtroom, Dawn and Billy Fletcher are on pins as they wait to hear if they've been awarded full custody of Dawn's kids or whether flakey Alex is going to put a spanner in the works.

(Image credit: ITV)

Alex has got Naomi's family eating out of his hand and between them, they're all urging him not to give up on his children, Lucas and Clemmie.

He doesn't want anything to do with his kids really. He's been playing Mr Nice Guy and is, really, all about the drugs raid he's been planning with equally dodgy Clare.

As Dawn and Billy wonder if Alex is going to burst in and ruin everything, back in Emmerdale, the absent dad has the pharmacy delivery van in his sights and sets to work…

(Image credit: ITV)

However the wheels come off Alex's plan… As events unfold, Charles finds the drugs in his car and the penny drops!

Alex then cruelly informs the vicar he had them all fooled and couldn't give a stuff about Naomi.

The situation turns violent as protective dad Charles snaps and launches himself on Alex!

(Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

But does Charles go on to run down Alex in his car?

(Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mandy Dingle is off to the beauty awards do that she's been looking forward to.

But when she bumps into Paddy, who's in need of a friend, will she sack off her evening out to help him instead?

(Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, secret lovers Gabby and hired manny, Nicky, are caught getting heavy by Kim's business partner Caleb!

Will Caleb tell Kim, who's made it plain the pair are not to get romantically entangled?

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.