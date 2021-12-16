'Emmerdale' fans brand villagers 'MORONS' after they fail to spot the obvious

Emmerdale fans were aghast tonight as the villagers failed to spot Priya’s obvious distress as she become panicked at the village carol service and fled – leaving her daughter Amba behind.



Recent Emmerdale episodes saw Priya trying to avoid going to the event, despite daughter Amba begging her, wary of the crowd, and uncomfortable around food.

Her injuries in the maize maze fire have seen Priya shy away from social events, and have also triggered her eating disorder. So, a crowd of revelling villagers eating, drinking, and being merry is her worst nightmare at the moment.

'Emmerdale' Priya attends the concert for her daughter, Amba. (Image credit: ITV)

When Leyla has a work crisis and asks Priya to step in and help with some paperwork, she jumps at the excuse to not attend. However, when Amba sends her a video from the event, Priya relents and nervously turns up. But it all soon becomes too much for her, as friends ask how she’s doing, including Nicola, who talks to her while devouring a mince pie, offering a horrified Priya one.

'Emmerdale' Nicola at the carol concert. (Image credit: ITV)

When Rishi is called away on emergency Santa duties, Priya is clearly distressed, but as the carols continue, none of her friends seem to notice her agony, even when she flees, leaving Amba on her own.

Taking to social media fans were worried about Priya, and aghast at her friends not spotting what was going on – one even branding the villagers 'morons' for not seeing her struggle…

#Emmerdale Perhaps Priya should carry a big sign saying ,'IM STRUGGLING"so the village morons will noticeDecember 16, 2021 See more

So obvious Priya has PTSD yet like Tracy everyone around her will be totally oblivious!!!! 🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ #EmmerdaleDecember 16, 2021 See more

Priya suffering a panic attack 😭💔😭. Poor Priya I wish she could open up to her family and tell them that she is struggling with her eating again #EmmerdaleDecember 16, 2021 See more

Priya's understandably struggling. Can't people see it for goodness sake #EmmerdaleDecember 16, 2021 See more

However, they were impressed by something in the episode – the size of the mince pies that Nicola was eating. While her friends were criticising her for doing more eating than singing, Nicola clearly thought the pies were quite something – and so did the viewers…

Nicola's mince pies raised some eyebrows. (Image credit: ITV)

Now THAT's a mince pie! #EmmerdaleDecember 16, 2021 See more

That mince pie looks mighty good 😋 #emmerdaleDecember 16, 2021 See more

Can you get enough pie Nicola 😆 #EmmerdaleDecember 16, 2021 See more

