'Emmerdale' fans convinced main character is DEAD after shock family drama

Could another 'Emmerdale' resident be about to meet an untimely end?

Emmerdale fans were left horrified last night when Rishi Sharma appeared to drop down dead at the end of the episode.

The shocking twist for the Sharma family came after a huge argument broke out between Priya and her cash-strapped brother, Jai. But soon their fighting was forgotten when Rishi collapsed in the front garden of their home.

Rishi has had a lot on his plate recently, from seeing the love of his life, Manpreet, left fighting for her life in hospital after being kidnapped and tortured by her killer sister, Meena, to more recently getting their divorce papers through the post.

But last night's episode (Monday, Feb. 7) saw more stress being heaped on Rishi as Jai announced he wanted to sell their family home, which would make both Rishi and Priya homeless.

Jai is desperate to stop Kim Tate from selling the home he and Laurel live in and promised Laurel that he would find the money to buy Kim out. However, viewers already know he has no hope of getting a mortgage after being slapped with a huge fine that he needs to pay off after the HOP maize maze disaster that left Andrea dead.

Instead of coming clean about his financial woes, Jai has already been behind Laurel's back and taken a loan out in her name, meaning she also won't be able to get a mortgage to buy Mulberry Cottage, either.

Jai has been covering his deceit by planning to turf his own sister and father out of their house so he can get his hands on some fast cast, and fans are fuming with the character for causing so much stress that could leave Rishi dead...

Whether Rishi is going to live to see another day remains to be seen, but one thing that is for sure is that there's a bombshell just waiting to explode in Laurel's life.

In tonight's Emmerdale she is set to find out what Jai has been up to behind her back, but how will she cope with the news that he has been taking out huge loans in her name?

