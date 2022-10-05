Emmerdale fans delighted by touching reunion in 'lovely' scenes
We saw two characters over the moon to be back together.
The return of Emmerdale's Aaron has brought some big drama to our screen this week, with the popular character walking straight into trouble as always.
He arrived home just as Liv was being attacked by nasty Terry and leapt to her rescue – finding himself arrested in the process.
But despite his heroic actions, it wasn’t a happy reunion between the brother and sister.
Liv is still smarting from Aaron's departure last year, Aaron fleeing the village while Liv was accused of killing his boyfriend, Ben, and struggling with her drink problem.
So when Aaron arrived at the hospital to check on Liv after her attack, her husband Vinny sent him away, berating him for how he treated Liv in the past.
But things took a different turn in Tuesday’s episode, as viewers were treated some quieter scenes in a reunion between Aaron and his grandmother, Faith.
Aaron was shocked to see how frail Faith looked, but she soon proved she was still as smart as a tack.
As the talk turned to his relationship with Liv, Aaron was adamant that things had gone too far between the pair to be repaired.
But Faith had some words of wisdom.
“I’m sorry, Grandma, you don’t understand,” claimed Aaron.
“Oh don’t I?” replied Faith. “Because when you’re staring into the abyss, it don’t half make you appreciate what matters… and that’s family.”
“You’ve got to cherish the people you love, son, while you still can,” she concluded.
Her words obviously hit home, as Aaron later headed off to make peace with Liv.
Meanwhile, viewers were touched by the emotional scenes.
“Faith being so happy to have Aaron back, you can tell who the favourite grandchild is,” said one. While another added, “Faith’s words of wisdom got Aaron to go and speak to Liv, gonna miss her.”
One summed it up with "lovely scenes."
Nice Aaron and Faith scenes I hope there is more though, I feel they never really gave these two as much screen time together as they deserve. #emmerdaleOctober 4, 2022
At least Faith’s words of wisdom got Aaron to go and speak to Liv, gonna miss her 😩 #EmmerdaleOctober 4, 2022
Faith being so happy to have Aaron back, you can tell who the favourite grandchild is #emmerdaleOctober 4, 2022
Faith and Aaron sharing some lovely scenes here #emmerdaleOctober 4, 2022
But the touching reunion is set to be short-lived, with spoilers revealing that Faith will pass away next week.
How will Aaron cope losing his beloved grandmother?
Emmerdale airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas.
