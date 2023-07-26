Emmerdale fans demand 'insufferable' character leaves after EMOTIONAL showdown

Emmerdale fans want this character to leave the village.

Emmerdale fans want Wendy Posner (Sarah Cookson) to leave the Dales after she confessed to Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) that she had an affair with Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) during last night's episode (Tuesday, July 25).

Their steamy affair began at the doctor's surgery when Wendy started helping Liam write his own murder mysteries. For months onwards, things got even more passionate between the pair and the forbidden lovers slipped off for many more secret rendezvous.

However, a guilt-ridden Wendy ended their affair when Liam surprised her with a night away in Newcastle and stayed in a separate hotel room.

Unbeknownst to Wendy, a heartbroken Bob knew all about her affair thanks to Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) and he nervously waited for Wendy to return from her escapade.

As Bob pretended that everything was okay, Wendy awkwardly told him details about the "conference" she lied about going to.

Wendy Posner's world came crashing down as her affair was exposed. (Image credit: ITV)

But when Bob suggested that they go on holiday to the Lakes, Wendy broke down in tears and admitted that she couldn't keep the secret any longer.

Bob snapped back that he already knew about her and Liam as Wendy insisted that she had ended her affair with Liam and didn't spend the night with him at the hotel.

However, Bob didn't believe her and she confessed that the affair had been going on for a couple of months.

When Wendy explained how things started between her and Liam, a devastated Bob admitted that he almost cheated on her with Bernice, but stopped himself because he loved Wendy and didn't want to destroy their "perfect" relationship.

Wendy sobbed as she begged him for forgiveness, before Bob told her that he needed time to think about whether they have a future together.

Fans are now demanding that Wendy leaves the village after her emotional performance...

Wendy is insufferable, hope she leaves #Emmerdale @emmerdaleJuly 25, 2023 See more

What is the actual point of Weeping Wendy anyway 🤔 , get rid #emmerdaleJuly 25, 2023 See more

Get rid of Whingey Wendy fgs 🙄 #EmmerdaleJuly 25, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.