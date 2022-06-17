Emmerdale fans disgusted with ‘nasty’ Cain as Faith finally reveals tragic cancer news

Emmerdale viewers were outraged with Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) vile behaviour towards his mum Faith (Sally Dexter) during last night’s episode (Thursday, June 16) as she finally revealed that she has terminal cancer.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) organise a birthday party for Faith at The Woolpack.

Fans will know that Faith received the devastating news that her cancer had returned, but she is yet to tell Cain and Chas as she was determined to fix her tumultuous relationship with them.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) is currently the only one in the family who knows and has been pressuring Faith to tell them, all while feeling guilty for keeping it a secret from Cain.

Faith finally agreed to tell them at the party, but began to have second thoughts as Chas got into the party mood.

Chas plans a party for Faith's birthday, not realising there is a shock in store. (Image credit: ITV)

Terrified to see Cain and make the shocking announcement, Faith told Moira that she couldn’t go through with the plan.

However, Moira threatened to tell them herself if she didn’t and Faith reluctantly agreed to go through with it again.

As Cain arrived at The Woolpack, he was fuming to discover that it was a party for his mum and the atmosphere soon turned extremely hostile between the Dingle family.

Cain quickly ushered his children out of the pub when he saw them chatting to Faith and the Dingles were quick to point out his unnecessary behaviour.

“Come on, son, I don’t want a fight. I’m tired,” a defeated Faith said.

“And I’m sick and tired of your silly little games. Think I’d be anywhere near this, near you, if I knew this was happening?” Cain fumed.

Cain wouldn't stop being nasty to Faith on her special day. (Image credit: ITV)

“It’s her birthday, please don’t ruin it,” Chas pleaded.

It wasn’t long before a grumpy Cain was taking his anger out at the family and Moira begged him to stop, but instead, Cain started throwing nasty insults at Faith.

“You’re a nasty, manipulative, old woman. The only thing I’d celebrate is you no longer being here,” he spat.

Disgusted at his behaviour, Chas demanded for him to leave, but he refused, determined to ruin Faith’s birthday.

Cain was speechless for once after Faith revealed her cancer had returned. (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira and Chas prepared her birthday cake, Cain didn’t stop with the horrible remarks.

“Time to blow out your candles soon. Bet you can’t guess what I’d wish for,” Cain taunted.

“Well, you might be getting your wish a lot sooner than you think,” she replied.

“Great, arrive in a hearse, leave in a hearse,” he said.

“You have no idea what I’ve been through,” Faith fought back.

“Oh… the black widow has turned her party into a pity party,” Cain responded before Faith said: “I wouldn’t expect any pity from you, not even on my deathbed.”

A cruel Cain jibed back with: “Give me a date and I’ll stick it in the diary.”

Faith had finally had enough and sent shockwaves throughout the Dingle clan as she declared: “I haven’t got a date yet. But the cancer is back and it’s terminal.”

Fans were revolted by Cain’s appalling behaviour towards his dying mum as she made the heartbreaking announcement…

Cain is absolutely disgusting 🤢 his behaviour towards his mother is absolutely horrific 😡😡😡 what goes around comes around Moria deserves so much better and so dose Faith 😡 @emmerdale he’s disgustingJune 16, 2022 See more

Cain is so disgusting talking to his murder like that yeah she’s done sone stupid stuff but he isn’t perfect . He is so nasty no wiser zach his own dad wracked him over the head all those years back never changes always a grumpy bully #emmerdaleJune 16, 2022 See more

Oh Cain u nasty nasty 😷 human being Moira and Faith deserve so much then u ur awful thanks @emmerdale for putting me off my idol 🥺June 16, 2022 See more

Cain is so vile to Faith 😡😡😡😡#EmmerdaleJune 16, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.