'Emmerdale' fans FUMING at Marlon's reaction to Rhona's shock confession

It was a game of Truth or Dare in Monday's double helping of Emmerdale as Rhona struggled to keep her secret about Marcus's identity from Marlon. But it's universally acknowledged that in soaps 'the truth will out', or 'owt' as they say in the Dales - and this episode didn't disappoint.

Rhona (Zoe Henry) was forced to spill the beans to Marlon about the fact Marcus was Pierce's son after weeks of keeping it hidden. But that wasn't the only shock that Marlon had coming his way, because Rhona also revealed she'd contacted Marcus at Pierces' request.

Of course, Marlon was shocked at the news that not only had Rhona had a letter from her former abuser, but that she had also acted on his dying wishes, and Twitter exploded with rage at Marlon's reaction to the news.

Marlon finally found out who Marcus really is... (Image credit: ITV)

Despite her lies, Rhona has been to hell and back recently, and fans were annoyed that Marlon had made the news about Marcus all about him...

Marlon, this IS NOT ABOUT YOU. #EmmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Sorry Marlon , were you the victim of domestic abuse and rape by Pierce? No so shut up then #emmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Top class gaslighting Marlon...Pierce would be proud #emmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Rhona and Marlon had a huge falling out over Marcus last night. (Image credit: ITV)

But some fans thought Rhona was at fault for contacting Marcus in the first place...

If you wanted to leave it behind then why did you contact Marcus then Rhona? 🤔🤔 #EmmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Most #Emmerdale episodes would last about seven minutes if the characters weren’t complete idiots. “Marlon, Pierce is dead. When he was dying he asked me to put him in touch with his son - this is him. Oh, and he’s left me £50k.”“Blimey! Oh well, let’s go dance on his grave.”February 28, 2022 See more

But there were some scenes that fans loved... mainly Marlon dashing to Paddy to get his head around the situation. Viewers couldn't get enough of how the next morning revealed they had gone the full Bert and Ernie and had worn matching pajamas for their sleepover...

A bit disappointed they didn’t show us the fort that paddy & Marlon defo built 🤣 #EmmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Many fans also loved the fact Kim waded in to put Marcus in his place. His father had killed Graham and it was great to have a quick reminder of how strong and forthright she could be...

Go on Marcus, get on the wrong side of Queen Kim and see how long that smirk lasts then #EmmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

It was also confession time for Meena too as our troubled vicar, Charles, visited the repentant serial killer once again to get to the truth. But could he handle the truth? Yes, Meena was in full Jack Nicholson mode, again. Recently it was The Shining (‘here’s Meena!’) now she was quoting A Few Good Men...

Whoa, Meena quoting ‘A Few Good Men’ & it goes straight over Charles’ head. #Emmerdale #youcanthandlethetruthFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Charles just tell Meena that you can't save her... #EmmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Meena has confessed to Andrea's murder 😳😳😯😯😯. Why isnt Charles recording this? #EmmerdaleFebruary 28, 2022 See more

Meena had Charles right where she wanted him last night as she 'confessed' her sins. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Noah celebrated his 18th birthday, blissfully unaware that Amelia had a crush on him. Since Noah is one bail short of a haystack this was not surprising. The upshot was we actually had a scene between Dan and Kerry at last!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.