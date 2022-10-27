Emmerdale fans FUMING with Chas as she bans Moira from Faith's funeral

Emmerdale viewers were raging with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) during last night's episode (Wednesday, October 26) as she banned her sister-in-law Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) from Faith Dingle's (Sally Dexter) funeral after she discovered the truth about her mum's death.

The Dingle's are currently coping with the fallout of Faith's death from breast cancer, with Chas still experiencing intense guilt from missing her mum's last moments on her death bed as she was busy with her lover Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

However, Chas was left devastated during last night's Emmerdale episode, as she discovered that Faith had actually died from an overdose and not breast cancer like it said on her death certificate.

The truth came out when Chas walked out of the funeral plans with vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and her brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Unable to cope with his sister's guilt, Cain told Chas all about the heartbreaking truths of Faith's death and how he accidentally showed up when she had already taken the pills.

Chas Dingle banned Moira Barton from Faith Dingle's funeral as the truth was exposed. (Image credit: ITV)

He also told her how Faith didn't want them to be there in her final moments, but Chas was furious that Cain didn't call an ambulance as he wanted to respect Faith's wishes.

However, he failed to tell Chas another truth — his wife Moira knew all about Faith's plan for wanting to end her own life and didn't tell Chas.

To make things worse, Chas then realised that Cain got doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) to sign the death certificate that Faith had died from breast cancer after he walked in on the empty pill packets when Faith was dying.

Reeling from the discovery, Chas couldn't cope with the fact that Faith had confided in Moira about her plans to end her life and banned her from attending the funeral.

"Well, I can't tell you not to come to our own mother's funeral, but I can tell you Moira. You're no longer welcome there," Chas raged.

Fans were outraged at Chas banning Moira from the funeral and thought that she was out of order for lashing out at Moira for lying while Chas has been having an affair behind everyone's backs...

How dare Chas behave like this to Moira - she was the only one Faith trusted. While Faith was dying Chas was at the spa committing adultery with creepy Al. It’s her own fault.. she needs to get over herself. I’m furious with her🤬🤬🤬 #emmerdaleOctober 26, 2022 See more

Chas banning Moira from the funeral! Typical Chas! 😞😠 #EmmerdaleOctober 26, 2022 See more

Please I’m praying to the farm Gods in #Emmerdale that they pound every ounce of anger on top of Chas’s head once the family finds out about her and Al. 😡 Disinviting Moira from the funeral bc of her guilt?October 26, 2022 See more

😒Chas has some nerve telling Moira she's not welcomed at Faith's funeral & she better hope Cain doesn't or can't return the favour when he finds out where she was when their mum died!i'm sick of Chas! 😣#EmmerdaleOctober 26, 2022 See more

Yes Chas and you're lying about having an affair - so don't preach to Moira about lies 😡😡😡#EmmerdaleOctober 27, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.