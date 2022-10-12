Emmerdale fans in TEARS over emotional Faith and Tracy scene

Tracy and Faith had a heart to heart on last night's Emmerdale.

Emmerdale viewers were sobbing during last night's episode (Tuesday, October 11) after Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) recounted the time that Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) saved her life in tear-jerking scenes.

Since Faith's devastating breast cancer diagnosis, the much-loved Dingle matriarch's health has spiralled, but she has been determined to live her life to the fullest without treatment.

During last night's Emmerdale episode, a weak Faith was eager to plan a seaside trip with her family to relive their memories from when they were younger.

However, Faith suffered a fall at The Woolpack, which ruled out the family holiday, but Faith was adamant that they would still go and made Cain (Jeff Hordley) promise her that the getaway was still on the cards.

Later on, as Faith slept on the sofa after her fall, Tracy went to see Faith with her great-granddaughter, Frankie.

A confused Faith woke up and mistakenly thought Tracy was her daughter, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), but Tracy reassured her who she was and reintroduced her to Frankie.

The pair had a heart-to-heart where Tracy reminisced on the fact that Faith had saved her life when she was suffering from postnatal depression after Frankie's birth.

Last year, Tracy ran away and Faith found her sitting under her dad's tree. To comfort Tracy and to try and convince her to come home, Faith brought a picnic and persuaded her to get the help that she needed to recover from her illness.

"You talked to me. You saved me. You made me get help, get better," Tracy tearfully said, "I love my daughter. I love every day with her. And if it wasn't for you, I'd have lost all that and she'd have lost me."

"You know, I'll tell you something. If you've got half the strength your mummy has then your life's gonna be just fine," Faith told Frankie.

"She's your blood. Your blood, too. Your genes. They're pretty wonderful genes to have," Tracy replied as tears streamed down her face.

Fans broke down at the emotional scenes between the two women, while they prepared for Faith's heartbreaking end...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.