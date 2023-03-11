Emmerdale fans praise 'best ever' episode that could 'save lives'

Emmerdale aired a men-only episode last night, focused on Paddy's struggles with his mental health and designed to get everyone talking.

And fans have praised the episode as the "best ever" and have even said it could save lives.

Fans think the show could have saved lives (Image credit: ITV)

Fan fave Paddy Kirk has been struggling with life since he discovered wife Chas Dingle was cheating on him with Al Chapman.

And recently Paddy took himself off, worrying his friends and family.

They were delighted when he returned, but were unaware that Paddy planned to take his own life and had only come back to say his goodbyes.

Fortunately, Paddy's concerned friends realised what he was planning, and managed to get to him in time.

And now they're busy supporting him in his recovery.

Paddy planned to take his own life (Image credit: ITV)

Dominic Brunt, who plays Paddy, and the Emmerdale cast and crew have worked with charities on the storyline including Andy's Man Club and Samaritans. They understand the importance of sharing feelings, and in an attempt to promote men talking, decided to air an all-male episode of the soap.

In the episode, Paddy joined best friend Marlon, as well as Cain, Jimmy, Bob and others in a lock-in in The Woolpack.

The friends shared stories and worries - with Dr Liam Cavanagh even admitting he tried to take his own life when he was a student.

And Sam Dingle airing his concerns - and a whole lot more - when he dropped his trousers to show Liam a worrying lump!

The men gathered in The Woolpack for a lock-in (Image credit: ITV)

Fans loved the emotional, moving, funny - and important - episode.

They took to social media to sing the praises of the show for focusing on such a vital topic and doing it with heart - and humour!

"Emotional and outstanding," one fan wrote, adding that the show had "probably saved quite a few lives!"

While another viewer said it was episodes like these that shows how "powerful" soaps are.

We can't argue with that!

What a powerful episode @emmerdale such an important topic that needs to be told beautifully written and acted This is why soaps are so powerful. @dominicbrunt @markcharnock @HordleyJeff @jonnymcpherson @TonysTrials @Nick_Miles_ @jamhoot @KevMathurin @JurellCarter @davidkester00 pic.twitter.com/a8R3xW4SHiMarch 10, 2023 See more

Oh wow emotional and outstanding tonight and so so real and important,well done to you all you've most probably saved quite a few lives !March 10, 2023 See more

The episode ended with Paddy realising Bob owed him a fiver.

"Can you hang on another week?" Bob asked.

And Paddy agreed that he could - though we all knew that they weren't talking about money any more.

What a moving moment.

Liam told the men that he'd once tried to take his own life (Image credit: ITV)

Many fans agreed that the episode was one of the best they'd ever seen.

What an amazing episode, one of the best ever.March 10, 2023 See more

As I said, the best episode I have ever seen! Well done...March 10, 2023 See more

Wow what an emotional rollercoaster of an episode #emmerdale one minute crying next minute laughing back to crying. Well done to everyone involved tonight @emmerdaleMarch 10, 2023 See more

Emmerdale usually airs on Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursday. Check our TV Guide for more information.