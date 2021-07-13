'Emmerdale' fans predict shock split for Liam and Leyla after latest sickening twist

Emmerdale fans have predicted a shock split on the cards for Liam and Leyla.

Emmerdale fans have become convinced newlyweds Liam and Leyla are going to split up after tonight's episode of the soap delivered a bombshell ending.

Grieving Liam is understandably still trying to work out what happened to his daughter, Leanna, who fans know was brutally killed by village villain Meena Jutla.

However, the police have deemed Leanna's death a tragic accident, and Liam is struggling to get his head around the fact his daughter is gone and there is no one to blame.

Meena killed Leanna last week. (Image credit: ITV)

Despite the fact there must be DNA evidence pointing to killer Meena that the police have missed, Meena is swanning around the village playing the concerned neighbour to Liam, all while harbouring her killer secret.

But while viewers know exactly who is to blame, other Emmerdale residents are already blaming themselves.

Liv is upset because she is the one who gave Leanna the prosecco she had been drinking right before her death, while Jacob is heartbroken over the fact he ended his relationship with Leanna just hours before she died.

The grief is too much for Liam and he trashed the memorial Leanna's friends had made. (Image credit: ITV)

With Liam in the dark grip of grief, he isn't thinking straight and is looking for someone to blame.

But instead of realising his daughter's killer is living just across the road, tonight's Emmerdale saw him verbally lash out at his new wife Leyla and blame her for Leanna's death.

Grieving Liam has blamed Leyla for Leanna's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam is convinced that the new shoes that Leyla gave Leanna for her birthday caused her to fall over the bridge, and tonight's episode saw him blame her for the teenager's death and ordering her to leave the house and stay with David.

Fans have predicted this is the beginning of the end for the couple who only got married recently...

I hope they don’t split Leyla and Liam up #EmmerdaleJuly 13, 2021 See more

That's Leyla and Liam's marriage over before it's begun then #EmmerdaleJuly 12, 2021 See more

@emmerdale I feel so bad for Liam and Leyla they’ve only been married bout three four weeks now.July 13, 2021 See more

Knew Liam would blame Leyla 😭😭 #emmerdaleJuly 13, 2021 See more

This week will see Liam continuing to push those closest to him away, and he eventually flees the village to get some space from his memories of Leanna. But his vanishing act leaves Leyla panicking and worried for his safety.

Next week's Emmerdale sees Meena playing the hero once again after she tracks down Liam and offers him some advice... including helping his grieving process by throwing out all of Leanna's belongings.

As Meena continues to torment the people whose lives she has ripped apart, how long will she manage to keep her vile secret safe?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.