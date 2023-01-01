Emmerdale fans predict the END for Cain and Moira

Emmerdale fans think it's the end for Cain and Moira after a massive betrayal by Moira.

But how will Cain react when he finds out what's happened?

Moira's betrayed Cain by seeking help from Caleb. What happens now? (Image credit: ITV)

Caleb's arrival in the village has thrown a huge spanner into the works for Cain's plan to take the blame for Al Chapman's murder.

Cain was less than impressed to see his long-lost brother, and flatly refused to have anything to do with him.

But Caleb proved to be just as stubborn as his bro, and instead of leaving for good, he wandered off to Emmerdale, met the rest of his family, and stumbled upon the truth about Kyle being the one who really killed Al.

So far, so tricky.

Kyle feels terrible that Cain's in prison for something he didn't do (Image credit: ITV)

Next swanky Caleb offered to pay for a top lawyer to help Kyle. Cain said absolutely not.

But Kyle took matters into his own hands, and took his blood-splattered jumper to the police station, where he spilled the beans about what he'd done.

With Kyle facing prison, once more Caleb offered his lawyer, and once again Cain said no way.

Is Moira facing heartbreak this new year? (Image credit: ITV)

But as the bells rang in 2023 in the village, a desperate Moira headed down to The Woolpack where Caleb was partying with the rest of the Dingles.

She said that yes they needed help, and she wanted Caleb to contact his lawyer on Kyle's behalf.

A sensible decision? For Kyle, perhaps, but Emmerdale fans are convinced this could mean the end for fave couple Cain and Moira - or Coira as the viewers call them.

One glum viewer said: "Coira is over" while another predicted that Moira's decision could blow up in her face.

Some fans even threatened to stop watching the show if Cain and Moira split up!

I definitely know one thing Moira has just ruined 😠 her marriage with Cain Coira is over I’m afraid 🥺😭 @emmerdaleJanuary 1, 2023 See more

U silly silly girl Moira 🙄this is going to blow up in her face even the look on Caleb’s face was suspicious 🤨 @emmerdale 🙄January 1, 2023 See more

Emerdale if you split up Moira and Cain I will never watch Emerdale again.December 31, 2022 See more

Meanwhile other viewers were worried about how Cain would react when he finds out.

Although one astute fan pointed out that Mr Dingle's options for revenge are limited, given that he's currently behind bars!

For now, at least!

I knew that Cain would lose his rag once he found out from Moira that Caleb's been getting closer to her and Kyle. Caleb needs to be careful 😬#EmmerdaleDecember 31, 2022 See more

What will Cain do now? His usual reaction to a problem is to beat someone up and bundle them into a car boot. He can't really do that at the moment. #emmerdaleDecember 31, 2022 See more

