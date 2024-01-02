Emmerdale fans predict UNTHINKABLE twist for Cathy after TRAGIC death

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) will meet a shocking fate after the devastating death of her twin brother Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling).

In last night's episode (Monday, January 1), the New Year celebrations were well under way in the village.

While their parents were busy at the B&B New Year party, Cathy, Heath and their friend Angelica King (Rebecca Bakes) stole Wendy Posner's (Susan Cookson) car and took it for a joyride.

Cathy was behind the wheel as she drove them to a New Year party in Hotten and they encouraged her to speed up.

Meanwhile, a panicked Wendy and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) rushed to follow the teens to Hotten when April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) informed them that they had taken the car.

After a near miss with another car, the teens drove faster into the night — but it ended in catastrophe when they crashed into a wall.

Cathy, Heath and Angelica were involved in a catastrophic car crash. (Image credit: ITV)

When Bob and Wendy arrived at the wreckage, they found Angelica and Cathy covered in blood outside the car. However, Heath was trapped inside and Bob rushed to pull him out of the vehicle.

Wendy desperately attempted CPR as Heath lay lifeless on the ground and it soon dawned on them that the the teen had passed away.

While Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Jimmy King (Nick Miles) rushed to see Angelica at the hospital, Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) found Bob and asked him where Heath was.

A distraught Bob told her that Heath had died and the pair broke down in tears, meanwhile a police officer arrived to speak with the adults at the hospital.

She explained that while an investigation is going on, Cathy and Angelica needed to be kept apart to prevent their stories from getting muddled.

Heath was tragically killed as the teens went joyriding. (Image credit: ITV)

But while Brenda went to see Cathy, Wendy encouraged Bob to do the same. However, he refused as all he could think about was Cathy's involvement in the crash that killed Heath.

Fans think that Cathy will face a devastating future and go to prison for many years in the New Year for the deadly car crash...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.