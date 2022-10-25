Emmerdale fans puzzled by Amelia's unexpected baby name twist

Emmerdale viewers were baffled after Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) named her baby during last night's episode (Monday, October 24) — and it was a name fans weren't expecting.

After going into labour during the devastating Emmerdale storm, Amelia had managed to give birth to her baby daughter.

However, she was concerned about the baby's father, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) who was still missing after the storm.

Her boyfriend, Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) promised to find him so that Amelia's baby could meet her dad.

While Noah went off to search for the missing teen, Amelia's dad Dan (Liam Fox) showed up at the hospital and suggested that they look at a website of babies names.

"No need to, Dad. I've already chosen a name," she said.

Amelia went into labour during the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans had been convinced that Amelia was going to name her baby Harriet, in tribute to Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) who ventured out into the storm to find Amelia after she went missing and tragically lost her life.

Viewers also thought that Amelia could name her daughter after her mum, Ali (Kelli Hollis) who died in a car accident.

However, fans were shocked when Amelia revealed that she had named her daughter Esther and took to Twitter to voice their surprise...

Later on, the villagers were relieved to discover that Noah had found Samson unconscious after breaking his ankle falling down a bank.

He had miraculously survived the storm without any food or water for 3 days and as he recovered from his injuries, he was introduced to baby Esther for the first time.

Samson was reluctant to meet her, wanting his dad Sam Dingle (James Hooton) to go first.

However, as his family watched on at the seemingly sweet moment, it took a horrifying turn as Samson harshly rejected Esther, telling her that he didn't want to be her dad and that he wouldn't allow her to ruin his life.

Will Samson change his mind and become a loving father to Esther?

