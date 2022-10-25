Is Samson dead in Emmerdale? What has happened to the missing teen?
Samson Dingle went missing during the Emmerdale storm. But what's happened to him?
The vicious Emmerdale storm sadly claimed the lives of two residents — Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele). But as the villagers began to recover from the storm, something was amiss — teenager Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) had gone missing.
Samson was last seen earlier in the week having an argument with his dad Sam (James Hooton) on the farm and stormed off, but amongst the storm chaos, nobody had noticed Samson had gone missing until Thursday's episode (October 20).
After Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) noticed something was wrong, she sent him a text and we were then shown Samson's smashed phone in the middle of a field as the messages buzzed through, with no sign of him.
In Friday's episode (October, 21), our fears had seemingly been confirmed as Samson was seen unconscious in a dark tunnel. Did Samson survive the ordeal?
Is Samson dead in Emmerdale? What happened to Samson?
With the searches providing fruitless, it looked as though Samson would never be found — until Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) saved the day and found Samson lying unconscious underneath a pile of leaves in the tunnel.
Samson was rushed to hospital and he miraculously survived the devastating storm — what a relief!
He had suffered a broken ankle after falling down a bank and took shelter in the tunnel where he was unable to move.
Fan theories on what happened to Samson
Prior to finding out that Samson pulled through the incident, fans had their own theories on what happened to the missing teen.
Shockingly, some fans thought that Noah could have killed him — the same person who turned out to actually rescue him!
theory twist, noah was ment to meet amelia but didn't show up. what if he met with samson instead and either killed him or had a accident and left him there to die? #emmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
Has Noah Killled Samson? 😱#emmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
Others thought that Samson's death was sealed, with one fan adding that a bombshell would be dropped...
Samson will be dead and then it will come out that hes not the actual dad of Amelias baby #EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
I reckon Samson got hit and dead. If he has now it all makes sense how he's acted towards everyone #EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
SAMSON! DEAD 😱😱😱 #EmmerdaleOctober 20, 2022
