Emmerdale fans rejoice as ICONIC character returns after three years

Emmerdale fans loved seeing this character back on our screens.

Emmerdale fans were delighted that fan-favourite DS Wise (Neil Roberts) made an unexpected appearance during last night's episode (Thursday, November 2) as the identity of Craig Reed's (Ben Addis) killer was finally exposed.

The fact that Kim Tate's (Claire King) horse was revealed to be Craig's killer wasn't the only thing that surprised fans as DS Wise returned to the village after three years.

Throughout the week, an infamous Dingle court was held to find out who killed Craig as each of the family members gave their alibis with flashbacks revealing huge secrets.

A guilt-ridden Sam Dingle (James Hooton) confessed to his wife Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) that he was the one who killed Craig after badly beating him and abandoning him in a field earlier in the day.

However, the truth was soon exposed that Sam wasn't the killer, but it was actually Kim's horse who delivered the fatal blow.

DS Wise turned up in Emmerdale after three years. (Image credit: ITV)

DS Wise popped up in the village once again to interview Kim about Craig's murder after his body was found on her land at Home Farm.

During her interview, Kim asked if they had found her missing horse, but it soon transpired that she had deliberately set it free after it kicked Craig and killed him.

Flashbacks revealed that Kim stumbled across a bloodied Craig while riding her horse who begged her to take him to a hospital.

Kim refused and attempted to abandon him in the field, but when he tried to seize the reigns on her horse, the horse kicked him and fatally injured him.

The flashback then confirmed that Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was also in on it after he stopped Kim from calling an ambulance and told her to walk away, leaving Craig to die.

Sam Dingle believed he had killed Craig Reed. (Image credit: ITV)

However, fans were distracted by DS Wise returning, who first appeared on the soap in 2016 as part of Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) sexual abuse storyline.

DS Wise took charge of the investigation when Aaron reported his dad, Gordon, for sexually assaulting him as a child.

The police officer even went on a date with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and last appeared on screen in 2020.

Fans were over the moon to see DS Wise back on our screens last night...

DS WISE IS BACK TONIGHT #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/ldDYOuXAEeNovember 2, 2023 See more

V proud of @NeillyRoberts returning as DS Wise @emmerdale tonight to help solve #whokilledcraig #DSWise #emmerdaleNovember 2, 2023 See more

DS WISE!!!!! WHAT YEAR IS IT #EmmerdaleNovember 2, 2023 See more

DS Wise! #emmerdaleNovember 2, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.