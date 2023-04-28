Emmerdale fans spot Tom King looks EXACTLY like this Coronation Street villain

Emmerdale fans think that Tom King Jr looks like a notorious Corrie villain.

Emmerdale welcomed back a familiar face during last night's episode (Thursday, April 27) as Tom King Jr (James Chase) returned to the village, 10 years since his exit.

However, Emmerdale fans couldn't help but notice how much Tom looked like Coronation Street villain Justin (Andrew Still).

Coronation Street fans will know that Justin had been stalking Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and tried to attack her with acid on her wedding day, until Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) stepped in between them and took the full force of the acid attack.

During last night's Emmerdale episode, a mysterious man was watching Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) from his car as she busily prepared for the Wellness Retreat she had organised.

Later on, when the mysterious figure bumped into Belle, she was stunned to see that it was none other than her former lover Tom.

Troubled teen Tom, who is the son of killer Carl King (Tom Lister), left the Dales in 2013 and moved to Saudi Arabia after stalking Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) following his dad's death. He was originally set to run away with his girlfriend Belle but fled the village on his own.

When he returned last night, it wasn't long before an excited Belle and Tom were flirting with each other and Tom asked Belle to go for a drink with him.

As the pair caught up after 10 years, Tom revealed that he was a vet, while Belle encouraged him to come back to the village and talk to his uncle Jimmy King (Nick Miles) and meet his cousin.

However, Belle was left disappointed when Tom told her that it was only a flying visit and that he needed to get back to Leeds in a couple of hours.

While Belle was thrilled to be reunited with her ex boyfriend, fans were taken aback at Tom's resemblance to Justin in Coronation Street...

