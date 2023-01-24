Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley in STALKER horror

Daisy Midgeley is terrified when Justin arrives at the wedding fair in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Daisy Midgeley confides in Glenda that Justin is proving to be a pest and Glenda advises her to tell Daniel and later explains to Christina and Jenny that Daisy’s being bombarded with messages from a stalker.

At the wedding fair, Daisy posts a selfie, unaware that there’s a poster in the background revealing where she is. Meanwhile, Gemma and Chesney peruse the wedding stalls.

Whilst Daisy tries on a wedding dress, the owner of the stall tells her that her fiancé has arrived and she’s stunned when Justin reveals how he saw her selfie online. Daisy’s completely freaked out to realise that Justin thinks they’re engaged and threatens to call the police.

In the Rovers, Daisy describes her ordeal to Daniel when Glenda emerges with a funeral arrangement of flowers for her — but did Justin send them?

Later, Gemma and Chesney tell Jenny they’d like to book their wedding reception on May 8 and when she reveals that Daniel and Daisy are getting married that day too, Gemma points out that it will save them money with so few guests. Meanwhile, Daisy and Daniel head home and come face to face with Justin, who jumps in his delivery van and roars off.

Tyrone catches Hope sneaking out of the backyard carrying David’s stuffed weasel, is the game up?

Meanwhile, Beth comes face-to-face with Hope, who returns home in tears and reveals that Beth slapped her in the face. Fiz and Tyrone are horrified and confront Beth but she denies she did anything of the sort.

Tyrone catches Hope red handed. (Image credit: ITV)

Nick arrives home and is annoyed to find Damon discussing new business ideas for the bistro with Leanne. With the bistro fully booked, Leanne calls Damon as they could do with an extra pair of hands and as he heads behind the bar, Nick watches him with growing unease. Later, Damon flirts with Dee-Dee and she’s flattered as Nick furiously watches on.

Nick can't hide his fury. (Image credit: ITV)

David confides in Maria that Max is refusing to take his calls. In the café, Alya assures David that he’s not to blame for Max’s actions. David knocks back whisky in a bid to blot out his worries before telling Maria that Max pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.