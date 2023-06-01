Emmerdale fans threaten to QUIT show over unwelcome newcomer

Emmerdale fans are already fed up with Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) and want her to go back to London just days after she arrived in the village.

Recently, vicar Charles Anderson's (Kevin Mathurin) overbearing mother Claudette unexpectedly showed up in Emmerdale. However, things had already got off to a bad start between her and Charles' girlfriend Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) after the pair squabbled at the café.

Since then, Claudette has gone out of her way to be cruel and hostile towards her at every opportunity. But soon enough, Claudette found an excuse to stay in the village as she claimed to have suffered a nasty back injury.

Claudette was eventually caught out by Manpreet and was forced to confess why she had lied about the back pain.

In an emotional outburst, a sobbing Claudette admitted that she was homeless.

Charles Anderson reconnected with his estranged mother Claudette. (Image credit: ITV)

During last night's episode (Wednesday, May 31) Claudette had packed her bags and dramatically revealed that she was going back to London.

"But I thought you were homeless?" a baffled Charles asked her.

"I am. But I refuse to be somewhere I'm not wanted," she said.

Manpreet offered for them to talk about it over some tea and scones, but a stubborn Claudette ignored her and demanded that Charles send over the rest of her belongings when she found new accommodation.

Charles begged her to tell him why she was homeless and he managed to calm down his irate mother so that she could tell them what happened.

Claudette revealed that she had been at her home for 40 years when she received a letter telling her that she had three months to find somewhere else to live as they were knocking her house down to make some new flats.

Claudette lied about having backpain until she made a shocking confession. (Image credit: ITV)

She told Charles and Manpreet that she couldn't afford to live anywhere else in London and was eventually evicted from her home with nowhere to go.

Charles apologised to her for not making more of an effort and offered for her to live with them, but a hesitant Claudette was unsure.

It wasn't until Manpreet gave Claudette an olive branch, offering for them to start afresh that she accepted their invitation.

But fans didn't seem happy about Claudette staying in Emmerdale and wanted her to leave the village just days after her arrival, with one fan even threatening to quit watching the show over the character...

Please don't stay Claudette or I'll seriously need to try to break the habit of watching Emmerdale..... #EmmerdaleMay 31, 2023 See more

Please please 🙏 just let her go back to London 🙏🙏🙏#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/vw4CrJeFubMay 31, 2023 See more

#Emmerdale let claudette go for goodness sakeMay 31, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.