Emmerdale fans work out big new twist for Cathy after violent outburst

Emmerdale fans think they've worked out what's wrong with Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) after she smashed Heath Hope's (Sebastian Dowling) guitar in a fit of rage during last night's episode (Tuesday, January 24).

Lately, Cathy has been suffering from extreme mood swings and the reason behind her spiralling emotions is currently unknown. However, in last night's Emmerdale episode she soon lost control of her emotions and had a violent outburst.

As Cathy tried to revise at the café, Heath played his guitar while Bob (Tony Audenshaw) sang Yellow by Coldplay. A raging Cathy then stormed off and snatched away the guitar, telling them that she couldn't revise, before giving them some harsh parting words.

Later on, Cathy rudely insulted Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) about her menopause issues after she attempted to help them revise. Cathy viciously taunted her that the menopause had made Bernice "batty", making the beautician run off in tears at the abuse.

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) was outraged by Cathy's behaviour and was forced to call Bob, who was working at The Woolpack.

Cathy lost it and smashed her brother's guitar. (Image credit: ITV)

A furious Bob soon showed up and demanded that Cathy apologise to Bernice, but she refused. Soon enough, a row erupted between Cathy and her family.

"No wonder nobody likes you," Heath said, before Cathy grabbed his guitar and smashed it on the floor.

Even Cathy was stunned by her unexpected behaviour and Bob shouted at her to leave, telling her that she was grounded.

Fans were stunned by Cathy's sudden outburst and think that the troubled teen is suffering from a hormonal issue that focuses on the difficulty that girls go through when hitting puberty...

Oh dear, poor Cathy. Surely Batty Brenda recognises pre-menstrual tension? #PMS Well I do.... I was way worse! Going back through it again now as peri-menopausal! 😡😂 😭 You hit every emotion that you have #Emmerdale #menstruation #hormones #Hormonal #Hormone #Menopause pic.twitter.com/Ks9z7mfzULJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Just caught up with Emmerdale. This Cathy storyline I'm so interested in. As someone who has suffered since 13 with awful periods and hormones which is the main cause of my hidradenitis suppurativa. I understand Cathy's anger at 14 I threw soup at my mum for no reason #emmerdaleJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Guys, Cathy's got a hormone issue #EmmerdaleJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Previously, Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson hinted at a "challenging" storyline that has never been done before in soaps for youngster Cathy.

Jane told What to Watch: "So you’ll see a really big story for Cathy, Bob’s daughter, it’s her first big story really and it’s a challenging one and I think it’s one that a lot of parents will connect with. It’s one I haven’t seen a soap do before."

Will Cathy find out what's wrong with her and get the help she needs?

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.