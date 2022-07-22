Emmerdale fans work out the father of Amelia’s baby after BIG pregnancy twist

Emmerdale viewers were shocked by the unexpected news that Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) was pregnant during last night’s episode (Thursday, July 21), but fans already think that they’ve rumbled the identity of the baby’s dad.

In Emmerdale recently, Amelia has been taking weight gain syrup she ordered online to help combat her body insecurities.

Since she’s been taking the suspicious liquid, she has been experiencing dizzy spells and has even collapsed.

During last night’s episode, Amelia agreed to babysit Gabby Thomas’ (Rosie Bentham) baby and Lucas despite her feeling unwell.

Amelia tried to ignore her symptoms, but it wasn’t long before a disorientated Amelia fainted while holding Thomas.

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) came to the rescue and rushed Thomas to hospital, while a shaken-up Amelia lied that he fell out of his highchair.

When a panicked Gabby arrived, Amelia felt terrible that Gabby blamed herself, but her lie was soon exposed by Lucas who saw the whole thing.

Amelia was bombarded with furious questions from Gabby and Kim Tate (Claire King) and she was then forced to confess everything to her dad, Dan (Liam Fox) who was horrified to find her at the centre of the ordeal.

He was devastated when she told him that she had been taking weight gain syrup and he urged her to get checked out by a doctor.

When she finally saw a doctor, she found out the real reason behind her issues — she was pregnant.

After the tests had come back, the doctor asked to see her father, but Amelia begged them just to tell her.

She was relieved to find out that she was fine, but pressed them for answers when they looked reluctant to tell her some more bombshell news.

“There was something flagged on your urine test, Amelia. Are you aware that you’re pregnant?” the doctor asked.

Amelia was stunned by the shocking revelation but fans on social media reckon they’ve guessed who the mystery father could be…

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.