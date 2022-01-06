'Emmerdale' killer Meena Jutla caught after Harriet Finch becomes her FINAL victim?

Meena could be setting her sights on a surprising new victim.

Last night's Emmerdale saw serial killer Meena Jutla potentially lining up a new victim after new police officer Harriet Finch found herself caught up in the murderer's tangled web.

Fans have watched in horror for months as Meena has worked her way through the village, killing off anyone who gets in the way of her evil plans.

After murdering her best friend before even coming to the village, Meena has since bumped off Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate, and Ben Tucker as they all worked out her dark secrets.

And now things are looking grim for Meena's sister, Manpreet.

Wednesday's episode (Jan. 5) saw Meena continue to torture her sister as she held her captive at Dale View... only for Rishi's worries about his ex-wife to bring the police to her door.

Meena has been holding her sister hostage at Dale View. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it wasn't just familiar village copper, PC Swirling who was doing the rounds. He was also joined by former village vicar Harriet Finch, who was back in police uniform after she decided on a career change.

Harriet was seen sporting a new look in Wednesday's episode, but will she regret her career change if she finds herself on the wrong side of Meena? (Image credit: ITV)

But while Harriet and Swirling failed to dig very deep into Manpreet's disappearance, the fact they were sniffing around enraged Meena and lead to her scrapping her plan of killing Manpreet at the end of the week and seemingly bringing the deed forward.

Knowing that the walls were closing in on her, Meena took action and was later seen lugging a body wrapped in bin bags to her car under the cover of darkness.

But while it seemed Manpreet's days were numbered, spoilers have revealed that Meena is simply moving her sister to a new location... and soon Vinny Dingle will be joining her after unsuspectingly walking into Meena's trap.

The walls are closing in on Meena, but will Manpreet and Vinny make it out of the ordeal alive? (Image credit: ITV )

With Paige Sandhu confirming her exit from the soap, we know that Meena's reign of terror is almost over... however, what happens to her is being kept under wraps. Will she die? Or will she get found out and thrown into prison where she belongs?

Before she gets her comeuppance, it seems Harriet might have to watch her back. With everyone who has stood in Meena's way so far ending up dead, could Harriet soon regret her change in career when her police work lands her in grave danger?

Meena is set to have a huge episode on Friday, Jan. 14... could this be the day she is finally found out? And will Harriet have anything to do with her downfall?

