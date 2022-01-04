'Emmerdale' spoilers: killer Meena Jutla drugs her hostages: Manpreet and Vinny

Meena Jutla has Vinny Dingle and her sister Manpreet held captive in a barn!

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla has got her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle tied up in a barn in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Emmerdale's secret serial killer Meena Jutla twigged that her sister Manpreet was on to her warped ways, there was only one thing for it: she had to go.

But other people's plans got in the way and when Al blew up the Woolpack, Meena and Manpreet were both collateral damage.

Though both survived the blast, Manpreet knows her life remains on the line as her sister is still out to silence her…

Now, with the villagers and police looking for 'missing' Manpreet, evil nurse Meena has got her sister holed up in a barn and is drugging her with painkillers.

Manpreet is in a bad way thanks to Meena. (Image credit: ITV)

But Meena wasn't expecting to have Vinny Dingle to deal with too.

However, when she rumbled Vinny's investigative attempts to solve Ben Tucker's murder (and get jailed Liv off the hook), and caught Vinny tailing her when she was trying to get rid of her sister, he ended up getting sucked into Meena's killer lair.

Vinny Dingle has been taken hostage by Meena Jutla. (Image credit: ITV )

Alone in the barn with Manpreet, Vinny's terrified as the doc explains her sister's a killer, listing Meena's victims naming Ben in the grisly roll-call.

Kicking his keys towards Manpreet, Vinny insists they'll survive.

But will they?

Vinny is horrified when their captor returns wheeling in an IV drip.

Meena is loving having power over Vinny and her sister Manpreet. (Image credit: ITV)

However, someone back in the village is getting suss about Meena.

In the surgery, GP Liam looks over Meena's notes and is perplexed to see there's no mention of her recent miscarriage…

GP Liam is perplexed when he sees there's no mention of Meena's recent miscarriage on her medical notes. (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Tug Ghyll, with Tracy and Nate having split, relations are strained. But love cheat farmer Nate is hopeful for a thaw when his ex asks him to mind their daughter Frankie while she attends a seminar on post-natal depression.

Is Nate being a tad optimistic?

Tracy asks her ex, Nate, to mind their daughter Frankie while she attends a seminar. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate's thrilled to be asked and is hopeful that Tracy is thawing. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Jai turns up at Take A Vow to talk to Leyla about his sister Priya returning to work. But Jai has no idea just how badly his sister is suffering mentally since she endured serious burns in the maize maze fire.

Jai asks Leyla if his sister Priya could return to work at Take A Vow. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.