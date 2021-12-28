'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will anyone find Ellis Chapman before it's too late?

Ellis Chapman was dumped on the moors by Cain Dingle - will anyone find him?

Emmerdale's Ellis Chapman is in danger in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having been dumped on the moors in the middle of the night by Cain Dingle, as the sun rises, Ellis is curled up in a ball, freezing to death.

Can he be saved?

In the village, his dad Al and brother Billy are thrown when they find his room at the B&B hasn't been slept in.

And when Belle mentions she last saw Ellis with Cain, the pair's concern turns to panic.

But when Al confronts Cain, the Dingle trots off a cover story and washes his hands of the whole thing.

It's back to the drawing board for Al – but he just can't ignore his niggling doubt that Cain must know something about Ellis' whereabouts.

Acting on his hunch, Al heads to the hospital…

Cain's stunned when he finds his arch enemy sitting beside his son Kyle's beside.

When Al makes it clear that he'll target Kyle if Cain doesn't start telling the truth about Ellis, how will the Dingle react? Will he confess?

In the shop, Vanessa's lie about Nate's attempt to visit Frankie is exposed!

After running into her ex, Charity, Vanessa is in the middle of a conversation about turning Nate away from Tug Ghyll.

The farmer was hurt when Vanessa barred him from setting foot on the property, denying him the chance to see his baby daughter Frankie.

Tracy's been upset about Nate's lack of effort with Frankie in the wake of their split and has mentioned it to Vanessa who's kept schtum about her ex's attempt to call in.

But Tracy finds out about it firsthand when she enters the shop and overhears every word!

How will Tracy react?

Vanessa later finds herself at the centre of another argument when Charity asks to spend some time with Johnny.

Though Charity adopted Vanessa's son before they split, Vanessa doesn't want her boy anywhere near her ex who caused her so much upset.

As an argument erupts over access, will the exes settle on a compromise?

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.00pm.