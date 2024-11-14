Emmerdale pulled from ITV schedule tonight — here's why

Emmerdale won't air its usual hour-long episode tonight, Thursday, November 14 after sport has once again caused scheduling drama.

Instead of catching up with the usual goings on in the Yorkshire Dales tonight, anyone tuning in to ITV this evening will instead see the UEFA Nations League match between Greece and England. Coverage for the football will start at 7pm as Mark Pougatch presents the Group B2 match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

However, there is good news for soap fans, who often find their daily dose of drama is rescheduled at the last moment to make way for sporting or political events, becasue Emmerdale is back tomorrow in its usual 7.30pm slot.

Fans of the soap will know that there has been drama between Nicola and Jimmy King recently as they have fought over Tom and his evil ways, but tomorrow's Emmerdale will see someone else fall victim to Tom's anger.

Wanting to claw back his reputation after all the visits to the police station recently, Tom asks Paddy for his job back. But Paddy isn't keen, knowing the accusations against him are likely to be true.

However, rather than leaving it there when Paddy says no, Tom's nastiness starts to glint as he warns Paddy in no uncertain terms that he'll gladly expose the vets' secret if he doesn't get what he wants…

Paddy finds himself on the receiving end of Tom's anger. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, things are tense between Jai and Caleb after Jai said he wanted his money out of the offshore bank account and back in his hand. But while Caleb played along and told Jai it can't be done immediately… it was clear he was stalling for time and the phone call he made wasn't real.

Tomorrow's Emmerdale will see things take a turn between the men when Jai takes a stand against Caleb who's got a huge shock coming his way…