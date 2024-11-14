Emmerdale pulled from ITV schedule tonight — here's why
Emmerdale won't be shown on ITV tonight in a schedule shake-up — here is everything you need to know
Emmerdale won't air its usual hour-long episode tonight, Thursday, November 14 after sport has once again caused scheduling drama.
Instead of catching up with the usual goings on in the Yorkshire Dales tonight, anyone tuning in to ITV this evening will instead see the UEFA Nations League match between Greece and England. Coverage for the football will start at 7pm as Mark Pougatch presents the Group B2 match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.
However, there is good news for soap fans, who often find their daily dose of drama is rescheduled at the last moment to make way for sporting or political events, becasue Emmerdale is back tomorrow in its usual 7.30pm slot.
Fans of the soap will know that there has been drama between Nicola and Jimmy King recently as they have fought over Tom and his evil ways, but tomorrow's Emmerdale will see someone else fall victim to Tom's anger.
Wanting to claw back his reputation after all the visits to the police station recently, Tom asks Paddy for his job back. But Paddy isn't keen, knowing the accusations against him are likely to be true.
However, rather than leaving it there when Paddy says no, Tom's nastiness starts to glint as he warns Paddy in no uncertain terms that he'll gladly expose the vets' secret if he doesn't get what he wants…
Also, things are tense between Jai and Caleb after Jai said he wanted his money out of the offshore bank account and back in his hand. But while Caleb played along and told Jai it can't be done immediately… it was clear he was stalling for time and the phone call he made wasn't real.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tomorrow's Emmerdale will see things take a turn between the men when Jai takes a stand against Caleb who's got a huge shock coming his way…
Emmerdale is usually on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.