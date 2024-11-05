Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy Dingle threatened by Tom as his evil mask starts to slip!
Airs Friday 15th November 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Tom King's mask is starting to slip in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Tom King was furious when he was fired from the vets'.
Vanessa and Rhona had got wind of Belle's claims that he'd been abusing her and, having had a taste of Tom's nastiness during his employ, they gladly washed their hands of him.
Maintaining that Belle was imagining everything, Tom was outraged with the vets for acting on 'hearsay'.
Tom hasn't found another job since but he could really do with one.
Given all that he's recently been dragged down to the police station, he's desperate to tidy up his image and resuming his vet's career would be a great place to start.
But when Tom approaches Paddy to ask to be reinstated, he fumes when his old boss doesn't leap at the chance.
Rather than leaving it there, Tom's nastiness starts to glint as he warns Paddy in no uncertain terms that he'll gladly expose the vets' secret if he doesn't get what he wants…
Elsewhere, Jai takes a stand against Caleb who's got a huge shock coming his way…
Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
