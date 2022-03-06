'Emmerdale' star Bradley Johnson reveals on-set mayhem for the Dingles

Emmerdale sees Mandy Dingle left devastated next week after discovering the truth about Vinny's secret wedding to Liv. And actors Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson, who play the Dingle mum and son, have said to prepare for an emotional showdown that shows a different side to their characters' relationship.

Vinny and Liv made the decision to elope to Daventry to avoid any aggro from their squabbling families and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. But in upcoming scenes, the secret is out when devious Noah hands Mandy an envelope addressed to Mr & Mrs V Dingle and she finds the couple's marriage certificate inside.

Mandy is devastated when she learns Vinny has been lying to her. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy's floored by her son's huge betrayal, and guilt-ridden Vinny knows he's got some serious making up to do. So when Chas offers to turn the engagement party she was hosting for Vinny and Liv into a wedding reception, the couple ask Mandy if she'll be their special guest of honour.

Bradley told What To Watch: "These scenes really show a different side to them as mother and son. Vinny wants to put it right and an idea springs in his mind to involve Mandy in a way that hopefully will redeem the trust between them.

"You know with any Dingle event something always goes wrong, so Vinny's a bit apprehensive, but he just wants to make Mandy happy."

Vinny and Live tied the knot in secret... but the truth is about to come out. (Image credit: ITV)

Filming the celebration supper turned out to be a real family affair for Bradley and Lisa, as the episode was directed by their former co-star Reece Dinsdale, who played Mandy's fiancé and Vinny's dad, Paul Ashdale.

During his year in the Dales, Paul battled a gambling addiction and subjected Vinny to a campaign of abuse, before he was killed off in a barn explosion last April.

Lisa told us: "It was our first scene back together after everything. It's like the whole year has come full circle. Reece hadn't directed us before so it was so surreal he was doing the celebratory supper."

With Lisa and co-star Dominic Brunt (who plays Paddy Kirk) prone to getting the giggles on-set, Reece definitely had his work cut out keeping them in check.

Lisa laughs: "Of course, he had no control over us, not one millimetre of control."

Bradley agrees: "Oh it's crazy. The thing is with me, once Lisa makes me go, then I go, then Dom goes, then Izzy (Steele who plays Liv) goes. None of us can breathe for laughing so much and poor Reece is going: 'Come on guys, come on, come on, come on'. There's no control over us whatsoever."

Reece Dinsdale as Paul Ashworth in 'Emmerdale'. (Image credit: ITV)

The reception may have temporarily restored the peace, but does this mean Mandy will give Vinny and Liv the space to enjoy their start to married life? Does it heck!

Bradley shares: "Mandy is a mother-in-lawzilla! Vinny's now living with Liv in Mill Cottage and Mandy turns up unannounced all the time. It's all very suffocating. They say let your son fly, but she still sees Vinny like he's 7 or 8 years old."

