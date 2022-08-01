Emmerdale star Danny Miller marries Steph Jones in star-studded ceremony

Former Emmerdale star and I’m a Celebrity winner Danny Miller married his childhood sweetheart Steph Jones in a stunning ceremony, which had a number of Emmerdale stars in attendance.

The couple wed at Nunsmere Hall Hotel in Cheshire and a few of Danny’s soap co-stars attended the lavish ceremony, including Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Zoe Henry (Rhona Goskirk), Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Isobel Steele (Liv Flaherty), Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden) and many more.

Danny, who played Aaron Dingle in the ITV soap, told OK! Magazine (opens in new tab): "It’s been almost a year since I left but I invited everyone I’m close to and all the Dingles, and then loads of people came in the evening. It was really nice to see them all there."

With the stars in attendance, the registrar even made an Emmerdale joke after nobody objected to the wedding saying: “You wouldn’t get that reaction in Emmerdale would you?”

Of course, also joining them at their special day was Danny and Steph’s nine month old son Albert, who the couple welcomed into the world in October 2021.

As the celebration got underway, Danny did an emotional speech which left the room in tears as he explained: “Stephanie and I found each other at my darkest time mentally, but what I didn't realise was it was her darkest time too.

"Her mum and dad always tell me that I saved her life, but what they don't realise in actual fact was that Steph saved my life in more ways than one and changed my life in more ways than one and for that I do owe her my life. It's why we're inseparable."

