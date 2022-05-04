Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt announces exciting next career move

Emmerdale legend Dominic Brunt has played fan-favourite Paddy Kirk for more than twenty years on the ITV soap, but he has just revealed a new project as part of his next career move.

When he’s not busy portraying his much-loved Emmerdale alter ego Paddy, he’s often honing his love for horror and zombie films. Now, the soap star is directing a horror film of his own titled Wolf Manor.

He made the exciting announcement on Twitter saying, “A bit of news. We wrapped on our new feature film ‘Wolf Manor’ over the weekend. It’s a werewolf film and you’re going to love it. If you follow us @wolfmanorfilm we’ll follow you back straight away. Thank you.”

The synopsis of the film reads: “Shooting a vampire flick in an old, abandoned manor house should have worked like a dream, but the film crew are out of their depth, over schedule and desperate to get the shoot finished and go home. However, as the moon turns full, the nightmare begins. Blood flows and the body count rises as cast & crew meet the manor’s resident werewolf…”

This upcoming project will be added to his other catalogue of horror flicks he has already created alongside his wife Joanne Mitchell, including Bait, Attack of the Adult Babies, Before Dawn, Evie and more.

Even Paddy’s Emmerdale co-star Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) has a mutual love for all things horror as the pair have both run the Leeds Zombie Film Festival together for years.

Dominic plays beloved village vet Paddy Kirk in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Dominic also said of his new feature film that: “Wolf Manor does exactly what it says on the tin. A werewolf film with a rocket up its behind. Buckets of blood, beautiful countryside, a stellar cast and world-class prosthetics make Wolf Manor a wild ride and (we humbly feel) it’s a worthy addition to the werewolf movie cannon.”

In other Emmerdale news, Dominic’s character, Paddy is currently struggling to cope with the aftermath of his best friend Marlon’s stroke and has been acting awkwardly around him. Will he manage to turn his behaviour around?

Emmerdale airs Monday-Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV.