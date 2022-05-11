Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher welcomes twin boys in sweet Instagram post

Kelvin Fletcher has announced the birth of his twin sons with wife Liz Marsland in an Instagram update, where he said they were 'a gift from God'.

The Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing star shared the happy news on Wednesday, May 11 and wrote: "A gift from God 🙏🏻 Welcome to the world my little boys ❤️ #ifyoucouldseemysmile"

The twin boys, whose names have not been publicly announced, join Kelvin and Liz's other children Marnie and Milo, and fans have been given a first glimpse at the new arrivals.

Following the announcement, Kelvin has received many well-wishes from Emmerdale co-stars, friends and people he's worked with in the industry.

RuPaul's Drag Race judge and fellow Strictly contestant Michelle Visage wrote: "CONGRATS TO THE WHOLE FAMILY"

Kelvin's Emmerdale co-star Natalie Anderson, who played Alicia Metcalfe, added: "Awww beautiful! Congratulations you guys!"

Automotive Presenter Emma Walsh also added: "Amazing news!"

Kelvin Fletcher was best known for his role as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, a role he played between 1996 and 2016 and he went on to win the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing where he was paired with Oti Mabuse.

From a family of four... to six! (Image credit: BBC)

He recently starred in Channel 5 drama The Teacher alongside Sheridan Smith and has his own series Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure on BBC1, which documents him and his growing family as they bring a farm back to life.

In an interview with Hello before the twins' birth, Kelvin said: "We've already got the best of both worlds with [daughter] Marnie and [son] Milo, so I didn't mind either way, but finding out we're having sons is amazing. It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I've never felt joy like it."

Liz added: "I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there's double the worry. I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two? How do you pick up two babies at the same time? I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it's a miracle, and I was thinking: 'How are we going to do this?' But now we can't imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky."