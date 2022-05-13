Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu looks worlds away from serial killer Meena Jutla in stunning snaps

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu, who played notorious serial killer Meena Jutla, looked worlds away from her evil on-screen persona in a series of stunning snaps that she has shared on Instagram.

In the three pictures, Paige was all glammed up for a night out in a strapless sparkly dress with a long train, complete with high heels and chic hair and makeup.

Fans are used to seeing the TV star as the less glamorous killer nurse, Meena who was given a 75 year prison sentence last month for her catalogue of horrific crimes.

After her explosive exit, Emmerdale shared Paige’s touching farewell message to the soap on their social media accounts.

“She’s finally gone down. Who knew?” she laughed at the start of the video. “I just want to say thank you all for all of your support. Thank you to everyone at Emmerdale and ITV and all my beautiful actors and the crew. You’re all amazing.

“You’ve made this experience just the best of my life, and I will treasure these moments forever. And a big thank you, especially to Rebecca Sarker, my on-screen sister, but also a sister in my heart. I love you so much. Bye, everyone!”

Paige became an Emmerdale favourite playing evil serial killer Meena Jutla. (Image credit: ITV)

Since her soap departure, we could be seeing her in sparkly dresses more often as the Emmerdale favourite has been tipped to join Strictly Come Dancing.

Bookmakers have the soap star set to appear in the BBC dancing competition at 2/1.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, reportedly told Daily Star: "It looks like Paige Sandhu's next move will take her to the dance floor with Strictly chiefs currently leading the way for her signature."

Could we be adding her to the list of Strictly Come Dancing winners?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.