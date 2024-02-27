Emmerdale star shares fears they would be KILLED OFF after storyline twist
One Emmerdale star voiced their concerns that they would be axed from the soap.
Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb admitted that he was worried he would be axed from the soap after hearing some worrying news from Emmerdale bosses about his latest storyline involving his character Mackenzie Boyd.
Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has been struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after accidentally killing gangster Damon "Harry" Harris to save her husband Mack's life.
The messy love triangle between Mack, Charity and his ex Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) came to a devastating conclusion after Chloe's dad Harry kidnapped Mack and held him hostage in revenge for his love rat ways.
The terrifying nightmare ended when Charity accidentally shot and killed Harry when she learned that he was going to shoot Mack. Since then, Charity has been haunted by the ordeal and is having nightmares about Harry, who is constantly tormenting her over what she did.
A sleep-deprived Charity has been trying to hide her trauma and carry on as normal, but she is constantly lashing out at her loved ones and is constantly on edge with her surroundings.
In recent scenes, Charity officially lost control and stabbed Mack in a panic during a nightmare. He was then rushed to hospital and Charity was arrested.
Talking to What To Watch, actor Lawrence revealed that when he was told about Charity stabbing Mack, he thought it was the end of the road for his character.
He said: "We were told about it in the producer’s office. So basically, they love to do this, producers, they pitch it as though you’re gonna leave the show. And they were like, 'So basically Charity stabs McKenzie' and I was like, 'Oh, I need to start looking for another job then!' But I think my exact reaction was 'What?! After everything, she stabs me?'"
Fortunately, Lawrence's time in the village will continue as Mack survived the ordeal and his initial shock soon turned into excitement about the storyline.
"I was excited about having that because whilst I’ve been in the show for a little while now, I’ve not actually got the chance to do that. Needless to say the novelty of laying in a hospital bed wore off pretty quickly!
"They pitched it as I was gonna flatline at the end of one ep. And you know, everyone was going to be left with, 'Oh my God! Is Mackenzie gonna die?; Which I thought was quite exciting."
The couple have already been through so much together, but could this be the breaking point for their relationship?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.