Emmerdale star teases possible return after explosive soap death

Could this Emmerdale character come return from the dead?

Emmerdale star Michael Wildman, who played Al Chapman, has hinted that his character could come back from the dead as he talked about potentially returning to the soap.

Michael played dodgy businessman Al for three years, until his Emmerdale alter-ego was killed in October last year.

Enemies Al and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reignited their feud after Cain rumbled Al's affair with sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), who had been cheating on her husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

In revenge, Cain lured Al to a barn armed with a shotgun, where the pair had an intense showdown. Cain then put the gun aside and admitted that it was just to get his attention as he prepared to fight Al.

Cain and Al violently brawled, but as they both fought to reach the gun, a gunshot suddenly went off and shot Al in the chest.

Al had a passionate affair with Chas Dingle which ended in tragedy. (Image credit: ITV)

In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that Cain's 10-year-old son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) was the one who accidentally shot and killed Al.

Talking to BBC Radio Oxford, Michael teased that Al could return from the dead like Dallas character Bobby Ewing, as he spoke about whether he would appear on another soap — after all, it's not a first in the soap world for characters to come back from the dead.

"I can’t go to the dark side. I have to represent Emmerdale. But, there’s always a chance I can come back like Bobby Ewing in the shower you know. That’s what I am holding out for."

Al caused destruction across the village, cheating on Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) with Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) and destroying Marlon Dingle's (Mark Charnock) marriage after he slept with his wife Jessie Dingle (Sandra Marvin).

But it wasn't just his scandalous love affairs that tore apart the village residents as he also tried to con the Dingles out of the Woolpack.

