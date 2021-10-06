'Emmerdale' viewers thrilled to spot Ryan Hawley in 'Silent Witness' with a VERY different look

Fans spotted Ryan in 'Silent Witness' looking very different to 'Emmerdale' character Robert Sugden.

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans were thrilled to see soap favourite Ryan Hawley in this week's Silent Witness episodes, playing a character called Michael Robson.

Ryan played Emmerdale's much-loved character, Robert Sugden, between 2014 and 2019 and was one half of the popular 'Robron' romance between Robert and Aaron Dingle in the soap.

Fans were thrilled to see Ryan back on their screens as the 24th series of Silent Witness came to a close, but not only because he has been missed since leaving Emmerdale, but also because of the brilliant performance the actor gave as troubled character, Michael.

Ryan Hawley gave a great performance in 'Silent Witness'. (Image credit: BBC)

The season finale of Silent Witness had fans on the edge of their seats as a terrifying storm raged on Halloween night, leaving care home residents stranded and with Nickki and Jack with two mysterious deaths to solve.

Ryan was seen playing the son of a deceased man, whose mysterious death was being treated as murder.

But as Nikki and her team worked to solve the crime, Michael was left troubled by the death of his father, and fans couldn't get enough of seeing him back on their screens.

Soap fans will recognise Ryan as Robert Sugden (right) in 'Emmerdale'. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans were excited to see the actor, especially as he looked very different from his Robert Sugden days, having grown his hair since leaving Emmerdale...

Watching the 2nd part of Silent Witness and only just realised that Robert Sugden... errr I mean Ryan Hawley is in it!! Almost didn't recognise him under the beard.... #silentwitnessOctober 6, 2021 See more

Well done to Ryan Hawley for detaching from Robert so successfully. I had not a flicker of recognition... Brilliant. #emmerdale #silentwitnessOctober 6, 2021 See more

Just caught up on #SilentWitness & WOW what a performance from Ryan in that scene where he was going to shoot himself! 😭😭😭#Emmerdale really did waste his talent for the last few years he was there. Hope he’s back on our screens somewhere again soon! 💙#Robron #RyanHawleyOctober 5, 2021 See more

Watching Ryan in Silent Witness wasn't the only treat for fans as his appearance on the show came alongside the news that Amanda Burton will be reprising her role as Sam Ryan, 17 years after leaving the show.

Ryan played a troubled chicken farmer in this week's 'Silent Witness' episodes. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of reprising the role, Amanda says: “I am so excited to be returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes - with a difference!

"Audiences can look forward to plenty of twists and turns as they discover what Sam’s been doing since leaving the Lyell.”

Current star of the crime drama, Emilia Fox, says: “It is such a delight and thrill to be working with Amanda. To have Sam Ryan back again at the heart of the show is the greatest way of all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness.”

You can catch up on all series of Silent Witness, including Season 24 on BBC iPlayer.