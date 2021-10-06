Amanda Burton returns to 'Silent Witness' for show's 25th anniversary

Amanda Burton will reprise her role as pathologist Sam Ryan in Silent Witness 17 years after she left the role.

Amanda will return to the crime series for six very special episodes, marking the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness.

The actress joined the show back in 1996 as Sam Ryan and starred in 54 episodes before leaving in 2004 when her character returned home to Northern Ireland to be with her family.

As the latest series comes to a close, the BBC announced that Amanda will be joining fellow cast members Emilia Fox (Nikki Alexander), David Caves (Jack Hodgson) and Genesis Lynea (Simone Tyler) in episodes that are set to air next year.

Amanda Burton was hugely popular with fans as Sam Ryan. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of reprising the role, Amanda says: “I am so excited to be returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes - with a difference!

"Audiences can look forward to plenty of twists and turns as they discover what Sam’s been doing since leaving the Lyell.”

Current star of the crime drama, Emilia Fox, says: “It is such a delight and thrill to be working with Amanda. To have Sam Ryan back again at the heart of the show is the greatest way of all to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness.”

Lawrence Till, Executive Producer, BBC Studios Production, says: “I am delighted that Amanda agreed to return to Silent Witness for its Silver Anniversary.

Amanda is back, 17 years after leaving the show. (Image credit: BBC)

"Silent Witness has a large and loyal audience and remains as popular as it has ever been with audiences regularly consolidating at over six million viewers.

"It is fantastic to have Sam Ryan at the centre of the series again alongside our other Lyell characters for a monumental story told in six parts.”

Jo McClellan, Executive Producer for BBC One, added: “We are so excited for Amanda’s return to the show in its 25th Anniversary year and the centenary of the BBC itself.

"It’s a huge treat for audiences and a reminder of the legacy of this great drama over its many brilliant series and promises an exciting future for series to come.”

You can catch up on all series of Silent Witness, including Season 24 on BBC iPlayer.