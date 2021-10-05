'Silent Witness' fuming as Nikki goes for the 'WRONG MAN'... again!

Silent Witness season 24 has been teasing a romance between Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves), but following Monday night's episode fans were horrified by an unexpected decision.

In the first of the two-part finale, Nikki and Jack investigated a death in a local care home which was apparently due to natural causes, but a student soon pointed out that something wasn't quite right with the body. This prompted the team to speak with some of the staff and patients at the home to find out what was going on.

On top of this, a terrible storm raged on and put the home at risk of flooding, meaning that Jack and newcomer Simone (Genesis Lynea) could be in trouble. But despite all the drama going on, fans were left even more shocked at a spur-of-the-moment decision made by Nikki.

In shocking scenes, Nikki was approached by a rather forward young student named Ollie, who was previously seen praising her earlier in the series. It's clear he's taken a liking to her, and invited her to a Halloween party to which she accepted. One thing led to another and the pair ended up spending the night together, with the team unable to reach Nikki.

Fans were quick to comment on Nikki's decision, with many expressing their concerns about her potential relationship with Jack. On top of this, the episode also saw Jack going on a blind date and waking up with her in the morning, so it seems the two characters are drifting away from each other. Has this ruined a potential spark between our two lead characters?

One fan wrote: "I was all for Nikki getting out and living a little but wrong man Nikki, WRONG MAN!! #jakki #SilentWitness"

Another added: "Am in tears. Nikki why? Jack why?. Yall clearly have very deep feelings. Writers why do this to me?. I’m crushed. Please redeem them! And if I don’t see some apologies for sleeping with other people and jakki content tomorrow I‘ll be crying for eternity. #SilentWitness"

A third wrote: "I feel like the writers just enjoy laughing at us every bloody season with tempting Jack/Nikki but then hooking them both up with other people, EVERY BLOODY SEASON #SilentWitness"

And a fourth added: "Oh, god, Nikki, no, you make the worst romantic choices #SilentWitness"

With the final episode ahead of us, fans will be desperately wanting answers and to see if this drama between Jack and Nikki will be resolved for good. Do they have a shot at romance, or will they have to remain as friends and co-workers?

Silent Witness season 24 concludes on Tuesday Oct 5 at 9pm on BBC1. Previous episodes are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.