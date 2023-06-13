Emmerdale's Belle VANISHES after evil Lachlan White twist

Belle Dingle struggles to cope and goes AWOL in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is left reeling and goes missing when she hears some devastating news about her killer ex Lachlan White (Tom Atkinson).

In scenes set to air next week, PC Swirling arrives at the Dingle household and informs Belle that Lachlan, who is serving life in prison, is being moved to a different prison.

The worrying update sends Belle spiralling and she fears for her safety, especially since she nearly died when he kidnapped her after his horrific crimes were exposed.

Lachlan was last seen in the Dales in 2019 after committing a catalogue of crimes, including killing his best friend Gerry Roberts and causing the car crash that killed his mum Chrissie and grandfather Lawrence.

After he was imprisoned, Lachlan even sent his dad to get revenge on Belle and terrorise the Dingles.

Obsessed serial killer Lachlan White was in a relationship with Belle Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Scared that she may overwhelm her boyfriend Tom King Jr (James Chase) about her harrowing past with Lachlan, a struggling Belle decides to keep the news to herself.

She opens up to her friend Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson), who does his best to comfort her when he finds her in a panicked state. Belle tells him about her fears surrounding Lachlan's prison move and reveals that she's worried he might try to do something again.

Although Tom knows a small part of her troubled past, he discovers the severity of the situation when his work boss Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) alludes to Belle's past traumas.

Belle disappears when she gets triggered by some traumatic news regarding Lachlan White. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona regrets her comment when the vet pushes her to tell him everything. However, both him and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) panic when they hear that Belle has disappeared and they're unable to reach her.

Deeply worried that Belle is in a dark place mentally, the pair search for her together and Tom apologises for accusing Chas of killing his dad Carl ten years ago and making her life hell.

They soon spot Belle and they fear her mental health has spiralled out of control — will they be able to help her?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.