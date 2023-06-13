Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle VANISHES!
Airs Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Is Emmerdale's Belle Dingle having a mental health crisis in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.)
Having been triggered by past trauma, Belle Dingle isn't in the best of places right now.
She's been told that her serial killer ex, Lachlan White, is being moved to a different prison and it's sent her into a spin.
Though her boyfriend Tom King knows a little of her troubled past, he doesn't know all of it as Belle's been worried about telling him about her schizophrenia.
But when Rhona alludes to Belle's past traumas in conversation with Tom, the vet's all ears and tries to push his boss to tell him everything.
Deeply worried that Belle is in a dark place mentally, Tom panics when he fails to reach her.
With Chas clued in, the pair set out to search for her.
As they walk through the woodlands, Tom and Chas finally fully address the skeletons in their closets. Tom apologises for acting out and accusing Chas of murder when his dad Carl died over a decade ago.
Will Chas agree to forgive Tom who put her through hell?
And when Belle is found is she OK or has another episode taken hold?
Elsewhere Amelia gets stuck into her social media with a bit of help from Sarah.
Later, Dan's impressed when his daughter's phone seems to be blowing up a storm over her posts. But is the young mum getting the right kind of attention?
Paddy talks to Marlon about his intimacy issues with Mandy and is given food for thought. Can the reunited couple sort out their problems?
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!