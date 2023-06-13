Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle VANISHES!

Belle Dingle is found wandering in woodland – is she OK?

Is Emmerdale's Belle Dingle having a mental health crisis in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.)

Having been triggered by past trauma, Belle Dingle isn't in the best of places right now.

Belle Dingle has been given news which has triggered her anxiety. (Image credit: ITV)

She's been told that her serial killer ex, Lachlan White, is being moved to a different prison and it's sent her into a spin.

Belle years ago with her then boyfriend Lachlan White who was jailed for for life for a string of murders. (Image credit: ITV)

Though her boyfriend Tom King knows a little of her troubled past, he doesn't know all of it as Belle's been worried about telling him about her schizophrenia.

But when Rhona alludes to Belle's past traumas in conversation with Tom, the vet's all ears and tries to push his boss to tell him everything.

Deeply worried that Belle is in a dark place mentally, Tom panics when he fails to reach her.

With Chas clued in, the pair set out to search for her.

Chas and Tom talk about their troubled past which saw Tom accuse Chas of murdering his dad Carl. (Image credit: ITV)

As they walk through the woodlands, Tom and Chas finally fully address the skeletons in their closets. Tom apologises for acting out and accusing Chas of murder when his dad Carl died over a decade ago.

Will Chas agree to forgive Tom who put her through hell?

And when Belle is found is she OK or has another episode taken hold?

The pair are relieved when they spot Belle in a woodland. (Image credit: ITV)

Is Belle OK or has another episode taken hold? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere Amelia gets stuck into her social media with a bit of help from Sarah.

Amelia's posting up a storm online but is she attracting the right kind of attention? (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah checks out a creepy message on Amelia's socials. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Dan's impressed when his daughter's phone seems to be blowing up a storm over her posts. But is the young mum getting the right kind of attention?

Paddy talks to Marlon about his intimacy issues with Mandy and is given food for thought. Can the reunited couple sort out their problems?

Can Paddy find the right words to explain his feelings to Mandy? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.