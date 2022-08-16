Emmerdale’s Faith Dingle suffers SHOCK collapse — has she met her heartbreaking end?

Emmerdale favourite Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is rushed to hospital next week after suddenly collapsing as her health deteriorates — could this be the end of the much-loved Dingle matriarch?

Since stopping treatment for terminal cancer, Faith has been determined to live her life to the fullest in Emmerdale.

Faith’s palliative care nurse tells her that the important thing to focus on is dying with no regrets and Pollard reassures her that a to-do list is a good idea to help her prepare for what’s to come.

Faith and her daughter, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) go on a country walk, but she’s faced with a painful reminder of her mum’s deteriorating health when Faith struggles to continue.

She recruits the help of a farmer to rescue them and Chas is shocked when Faith wants to have a party before it’s too late.

Faith's deteriorating health stops her from continuing the walk. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith begs Chas to not make the same mistakes as she has and is eager to host the bash to celebrate her life.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is hesitant to attend Faith’s last party as he’s worried about how upsetting it will be.

The usually stoic Cain is then left feeling guilty about his selfishness and is unsure how to act when Moira (Natalie J. Robb) confirms his attendance.

As the party gets underway at The Woolpack, things take a slightly awkward turn when Faith starts her speech, but everyone relaxes when Faith sings a karaoke tune.

However, the celebrations turn to panic when Faith suddenly collapses at the bar and is rushed to hospital.

Everyone panics when Faith collapses at the party. (Image credit: ITV)

Later at the hospital, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Chas wait for an update on Faith’s condition and still reeling from the shock of her mum’s collapse, Chas takes her frustrations out on Paddy.

The pair are devastated when a nurse takes them to see a disorientated Faith, who is in a distressed state as she claims she can’t see properly.

Could this be the end of Faith? Has her devastating death come sooner than expected?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.