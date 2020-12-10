ESPN Plus now has more than 11.5 million subscribers

Disney today announced at its annual Investor Day event that ESPN+ — the dedicated streaming service from the sports behemoth — now has more than 11.5 million subscribers.

That's up from the 10.8 million subscribers the company announced just a month ago during its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call.

ESPN+ is home to an untold number of live sports that simply won't fit on traditional linear television. And that includes every major sports, like football, baseball, soccer, and boxing. It's also the exclusive home to UFC pay-per-view events.

Disney also announced that ESPN+ soon will be available directly inside the Hulu app, for those who subscribe to both. They didn't say exactly when that will take place, or what other mechanisms you'll need to implement the tie-in.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 a month or $49.99 a year. It's also part of the $12.99-a-month bundle that includes Disney+ and Hulu. And that bundle soon will be available without advertising on Hulu's on-demand content for $18.99 a month.