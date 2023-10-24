ESPN's NHL Frozen Frenzy brings hockey fans a marathon of games

The NHL season is already in full swing, but it's ratcheting things up a notch on Tuesday, October 24, with the NHL Frozen Frenzy on ESPN. This special broadcast event, taking place for the first time, is going to feature all 32 NHL teams in action, with ESPN offering hockey fans access to all of the games across their various platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

Among the games are going to be an Auston Matthews and Alexander Ovechkin matchup, another look at rookie phenom Connor Bedard, plus the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights all trying to stay undefeated so far this season.

The NHL on ESPN special event is going to feature three nationally broadcast games on the flagship ESPN network back-to-back-to-back starting at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. Then, starting at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, the puck is going to drop on a new game every 15 minutes (until 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT), ensuring there will be non-stop hockey throughout the night.

While all 16 games are going to stream on ESPN Plus, 13 of them are only available to watch in full on ESPN Plus. But if you are not an ESPN Plus subscriber, you can check in on the action of those 13 games not airing on ESPN with a special NHL Frozen Frenzy broadcast airing on ESPN2 from 8-11 pm ET/5-8 pm PT; the special will air on ESPN Plus from 7-8 pm ET/4-5 pm PT and 11pm-1:30 am ET/8-10:30 pm PT.

On the NHL Frozen Frenzy special, John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes will be offering live look-ins to the various games, making sure fans see all the best plays, hits, goals and moments of the night.

If you want to get a jump start on all the games, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus are also going to have The Point, ESPN's NHL pre-game show featuring Steve Levy, Mark Messier, PK Subban, Buccigross and Weekes, airing at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT.

Here is the complete 16-game schedule for the NHL Frozen Frenzy:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Washington Capitals, 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, ESPN & ESPN Plus

Anaheim Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets, 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators, 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Carolina Hurricanes vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 pm ET/4 pm PT, ESPN Plus

New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens, 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Dallas Stars vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN Plus

San Jose Sharks vs Florida Panthers, 7:45 pm ET/4:45 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Colorado Avalanche vs New York Islanders, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Seattle Kraken vs Detroit Red Wings, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Boston Bruins vs Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, ESPN & ESPN Plus

St. Louis Blues vs Winnipeg Jets, 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Edmonton Oilers vs Minnesota Wild, 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators, 9:15 pm ET/6:15 pm PT, ESPN Plus

New York Rangers vs Calgary Flames, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Arizona Coyotes vs Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, ESPN Plus

Philadelphia Flyers vs Las Vegas Golden Knights, 11 pm ET/8 pm PT, ESPN & ESPN Plus

The NHL Frozen Frenzy is just part of a busy night in sports on Tuesday, October 24. In addition to the action on the ice, the Phillies vs Diamondbacks NLCS series play game 7, while the 2023-2024 NBA season officially kicks off with an NBA on TNT doubleheader.