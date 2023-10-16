Phillies vs Diamondbacks live stream: watch NLCS game 1, TV channel

After six-and-a-half long months, there remains only one team standing between the Philadelphia Phillies or the Arizona Diamondbacks and the 2023 World Series. The NLCS opener is all set to take place at the Citizens Bank Park and you can watch a Phillies vs Diamondbacks live stream today, Monday, October 16.

The TV chanel you need to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks is TBS in the US on cable, or, alternatively, an OTT cord cutting services such as Sling TV. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch MLB playoff live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Quick links ► Game 1 time: 8.07 pm ET / 5.07 pm PT (Oct 16) / 1.07 am UK / 11.07 am AEDT (Oct 17) US: TBS (via Sling)

UK: TNT Sport

AU: ESPN/Kayo

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

The Phillies kick things off on their home diamond tonight, with their chance to fulfil a destiny that they felt was robbed of them last season. That World Series defeat to the Astros may still sting, but they've been ruthless in the postseason so far this time around and will be confident of a second consecutive place in the Fall Classic.

Everything seemed to come right during the 10-2 mauling of the Braves to put them in front of the Division Series, with Bryce Harper proving once and for all that he's fully recovered from that ligament tear with two booming homers. The Phillies will need him and Nick Castellanos to keep clearing the fence if they want to see off Arizona this week.

The Diamondbacks may have only just snuck into the postseason, but they haven't yet lost a ballgame since getting there. They swept the Twins and Dodgers on their way to this National League Championship Series. It's their first since 2001, and you don't have to be Randy Johnson to know how that year ended...

Ready to settle down with these MLB playoff live streams? Then keep reading to discover all the details you need to watch Phillis vs Diamondbacks, with information for cord cutters, international viewers and MLB fanatics trying to watch their usual stream from overseas or struggling with blackouts.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks in the US

US baseball fans can watch every game of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks series on TBS.

If your cable package offers TBS then you're good to go, but if not, there are live TV streaming services that offer what you need. Sling TV is the most affordable option around, with TBS featuring in either of its Orange and Blue plans — both of which start from just $40 per month.

Sling Orange is a great option for general sport fans, with three ESPN channels also among its 30+ stations. Sling Blue has even more channels, and includes the likes of CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, AMC and Comedy Central.

Other options include Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV, but they don't come in as reasonably priced as Sling.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks in the UK

Baseball coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport), which is available through TV plans from Sky, BT and Virgin or can be accessed by signing up for a Discover Plus Premium monthly membership.

The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs only £29.99 per month.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks in Australia

The MLB playoffs are being shown on ESPN in Australia, so you'll need a Foxtel package to watch.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a commitment-free plan from specialist sports streamer Kayo, with plans starting from as little as $25 per month.

How to watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Phillies vs Diamondbacks on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Game 1 begin?

Game 1 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks series starts at 8:07 pm ET / 5:07 pm in the US on Monday afternoon.

That's 1:07 am UK time or 11:07 am AEDT, both Tuesday morning.

What is the Phillies vs Diamondbacks series schedule?

Monday, October 16

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies game 1, 8:07 pm ET / 5:07 pm PT

Tuesday, October 17

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies game 2, 8:07 pm ET / 5:07 pm PT (TBS)

Thursday, October 19

Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game 3, 7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT

Friday, October 20

Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game 4, 8:07 pm ET / 5:07 pm PT

Saturday, October 21

*denotes if necessary

Philadelphia Phillies vs Arizona Diamondbacks game 5*, 8:07 pm ET / 5:07 pm PT

Monday, October 23

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies game 6*, 7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT

Tuesday, October 24