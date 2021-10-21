'Eurovision' 2022: BBC teams up with Dua Lipa's management company to select next UK entry

James Newman represented the UK at Eurovision 2021 but failed to earn a single point in the Grand Final.

For the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, the BBC will be partnering with Tap Music to choose the next artist to represent the UK.

This news was revealed on BBC Radio 1 earlier today. The collaboration sees the BBC and BBC Studios working with the global music publishing and management company behind artists like Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey, Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Ellie Goulding.

Tap Music will be working with the BBC to find the next artist to represent the nation, and to select a song to represent the UK at the biggest music contest on the planet.

Tap co-founder Ben Mawson says: "We're really excited to be teaming up with the BBC for this even and will use Eurovision to authentically reflect and celebrate the rich, diverse and world-class musical talent the UK is globally renowned for.

"For many years, we've witnessed the United Kingdom not doing as well as we would've liked when pop music is usually something we excel at. The simple fact is it's time to show what we can do and the wonderful musical talent we have", he added.

Tap's strategy for the next Eurovision Song Contest will include a wide release of the chosen track in partnership with a major record label. The company has already called on the music industry to submit acts to them for consideration.

Talking about this new partnership, BBC Controller Entertainment Commissioning Kate Phillips commented: "In the UK, our love for Eurovision is as big as ever and we have grand ambitions for the 2022 contest, so we're really excited to announce this collaboration that will enable us to tap into some great music talent."

This announcement comes after the UK's entry, Embers by singer-songwriter James Newman, failed to win a single point from the professional jury and the public at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin after the Italian rock group Maneskin dominated the leaderboard. in the contest last year.

The 2022 Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 14th.